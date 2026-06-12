Athletic Club Boise Shows Its Grit in 2-1 Victory over Richmond Kickers

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







Athletic Club Boise returned to winning ways Wednesday night, defeating the Richmond Kickers 2-1 at Athletic Club Boise Stadium in front of another sold-out crowd.

After an electric first half that saw Boise build a two-goal lead, the match took a dramatic turn just before halftime when Nick Moon was sent off following a second yellow card. Forced to play the entire second half down a man, Athletic Club Boise leaned on its defensive organization, resilience, and support from the home crowd to secure a critical three points.

The victory snaps a four-match winless run and marks Boise's first league victory since May 13. Athletic Club Boise improves to 5-4-3 in USL League One play.

Match Summary

FIRST HALF

Athletic Club Boise seized control early and never let Richmond settle into the match.

Tumi Moshobane opened the scoring just three minutes in, setting the tone for one of Boise's strongest halves of the season. The hosts consistently pressured Richmond's back line, created several dangerous opportunities, and doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute when Nick Moon headed home from close range.

The match took a dramatic turn moments before halftime when Moon was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time. Despite the setback, Boise entered the break with a deserved 2-0 lead after dominating much of the opening 45 minutes.

SECOND HALF

Playing a man down for the entire second half, Athletic Club Boise was forced to defend its advantage.

Richmond cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 55th minute through Nils Seufert and controlled much of the possession after the break, but Boise responded with discipline and resilience. Jake Dengler's return from injury provided an immediate boost as the hosts reorganized defensively and absorbed sustained pressure.

Jonathan Kliewer made several important saves, while the back line repeatedly cleared danger as Richmond pushed for an equalizer. Athletic Club Boise finished with 21 clearances and successfully protected its lead through four minutes of stoppage time to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Team Stats Snapshot

Category Athletic Club Boise Richmond Kickers

Goals 2 1

Shots on Goal 7 4

Possession 40% 60%

Passes 325 478

Pass Accuracy 85% 85%

Tackles 11 14

Clearances 21 13

Saves 3 5

Fouls 14 19

Lineup

Starting XI: Jonathan Kliewer; Jonathan Ricketts, Josh Yaro, Jake Crull; Philip Mayaka, Charlie Adams, Denys Kostyshyn, Tumi Moshobane, Nick Moon; Thomas Amang, Joe Hanson

Substitutes Used: Jake Dengler (45 ¬Â²), Keegan Oyler (45 ¬Â²), Moussa Ndiaye (61 ¬Â²), Omar Yehya (69 ¬Â²)

Key Performances

Nick Moon - Scored Boise's second goal with a first-half header and helped drive one of the club's strongest attacking performances before his sending off (Man of the Match)

Tumi Moshobane - Opened the scoring in the third minute and recorded two shots on target while helping Boise establish early control of the match.

Jake Dengler - Returned from injury at halftime and played a pivotal role in helping Athletic Club Boise navigate the second half down a man.

Jonathan Kliewer - Recorded three saves, including a critical late stop in stoppage time, to preserve the victory.

Josh Yaro - Completed 48 accurate passes and helped organize a defensive effort that withstood sustained Richmond pressure throughout the second half.

Implications & Up Next

A Needed Response

Athletic Club Boise entered Wednesday searching for a result after a difficult stretch that included four consecutive defeats across league and cup competition. The victory halts that slide and provides momentum heading into a challenging road trip.

Just as importantly, the match showcased a different dimension of Boise's identity. Known throughout its inaugural season for controlling possession and dictating matches with the ball, Athletic Club Boise demonstrated its ability to defend collectively and protect a result under difficult circumstances.

Up Next: Forward Madison FC

Athletic Club Boise travels to Wisconsin on Saturday to face Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field. The match marks Boise's first visit to Madison and comes on the heels of a much-needed victory that snapped a four-match winless run. Boise will be without Nick Moon due to suspension but will carry renewed momentum into another important USL League One matchup.

Quotes

Nate Miller | Head Coach

"That was a massive win given the circumstances. We had to overcome some adversity, and I'm really proud of how the guys completely changed what we usually do. We decided to defend, the crowd really helped, and I think we showed a different side of ourselves today. We needed that win because we've been going through a difficult stretch, but I'm really happy with the players, their mentality, and how they stuck together."

"I think the first half is what people have gotten used to from us. We create a lot of chances, and after Tumi got that early goal, our team played with a lot of confidence. I think what we saw in the first half is who we are, while the second half was what we had to do. I'm just really happy with the guys."

Jake Dengler | Defender

"I know it wasn't the circumstances with the 10 men being down a guy, but just seeing the guys dig just shows exactly what Boise's about. Everybody hugged each other just to kind of get that feeling off our back of thinking that we were down the slope. I think everybody's just excited to get back on track, and all the hugs make it all worth it. The four weeks of grinding and making sure I was fit enough to even play the 45 and get back out there makes it all worth it."

Tumi Moshobane | Attacking Midfielder

"I think it helped the whole team. It gave us confidence to keep playing the way we play and helped us believe. Obviously the first half was amazing from us, and it showed the quality we have. If we can keep doing that, then we can be dangerous."







United Soccer League One Stories from June 11, 2026

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