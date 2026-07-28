Richmond Returns to City Stadium for Two-Game Home Stint, Faces AV Alta FC Saturday

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond will start the month of August at home as they face AV Alta FC at City Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (Eve) today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers endured a 3-1 loss to Charlotte Independence on Saturday, July 25 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

The match marked Richmond's 12th away game and 24th fixture of the season across all competitions.

Richmond logged a season-high 20 shots in the contest, 16 of which came in the second half.

Sean Vinberg posted the Kickers' lone goal in the match, sending a close-range shot into the back of the net in the 75th minute.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 1-1-1 record against AV Alta FC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on March 7, 2026, as the season-opening fixture ended in a 1-1 draw at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

Josh Kirkland scored the Kickers' first goal of the season in the most recent matchup, slotting a shot into the bottom left corner in the eighth minute.

Numbers to Know

1: Harold Hanson made his Kickers debut this past Saturday, appearing in his first game since signing with the team on July 21.

1: Both Hanson and Zahir Vazquez made their first starts for the Kickers on Saturday evening.

1: Sean Vinberg's 75th-minute tap-in was his first goal with the Kickers and his first in USL1 play this season.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

11: The Kickers have had 11 different goals scorers across their last 17 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording three over the last 101 days.

18: Saturday marked Richmond's 18th match in the USL1 regular season.

25: Saturday will mark Richmond's 25th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release RVA Wildlife Kit

As their 34th consecutive season continues, the Richmond Kickers reveal the RVA Wildlife Kit - an homage to Richmond's favorite marsupial, the Virginia Opossum. The Kickers will debut the RVA Wildlife Kit against Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

The Kickers continue to bring Richmond's uniqueness to the forefront of the kit design process, further integrating the club and the city through narrative-driven design.

"Pick Your Opossum" - a design feature that allows fans to purchase one of four uniquely designed opossum jocktags - provides an added layer of personalization for a bold new look.

The design's color palette draws from the animal's distinctive look, while printed heathered patterns reference the opossum's textured fur coat. Pink piping down the seams of the torso and references to the pink nose of the lovable animal can be found on the kit.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond returns for the second of two consecutive home games as they face New York Cosmos on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for RVA Community Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2026

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