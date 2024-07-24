Keys Fall in Game Two of Three-Game Series to Spikes

July 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







State College, PA- The Frederick Keys dropped their second straight game to the State College Spikes Wednesday night, after falling in a hard-fought battle by a score of 8-7 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Keys took a one-run lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning, but a two-run frame for the Spikes secured State College with a series win heading into the series finale Thursday afternoon.

After each side went scoreless in the first to start off the night, State College plated home four runs in the bottom of the second courtesy of three different RBI singles, giving the home team an early 4-0 lead through two innings of play in Happy Valley.

Following a great diving play from Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) at short that kept the Spikes off the board in the third, Frederick stormed back to take their first lead of the night with a five-run fourth inning, which featured a two-RBI double from Mike Campagna (San Francisco), and a two-RBI single from Cobb Jr.

Along with a sacrifice fly from Derrick Mayes II (Maryland-Eastern Shore), the Keys took the 5-4 lead going into the fifth, after Kade Lancour recorded a scoreless bottom of the fourth on the hill.

With the game remaining at 5-4 going into the sixth, Cobb Jr. and Brandon Hylton (Stetson) each recorded RBI singles to put the lead up to three, and even with State College getting two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, the Keys remained ahead by one entering the seventh at 7-6 Wednesday night.

After Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh on the hill, State College retook the lead on a solo homer and an RBI double to left, handing the Spikes an 8-7 lead approaching the ninth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Keys then went scoreless in the top of the ninth and lost the close and hard-fought game by one run at 8-7, in game two of the three-game series Wednesday night.

The Keys conclude the seven-game road trip against the Spikes Thursday afternoon, with first pitch in State College set for 12:05 p.m.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.