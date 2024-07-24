West Virginia Scores Eight Unanswered Runs in 8-5 Win Over Williamsport

July 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears collected an 8-5 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday evening. After falling behind by five, the Black Bears scored eight unanswered runs to win the game after seven innings at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Looking to even the series, Williamsport took a three-run lead in the third inning. Third baseman Will Binder took first on a throwing error before moving into scoring position on a double from Michael Florides. On a wild pitch from Bears' starting pitcher Alex Brewer, Binder scored the first run of the night. Florides followed suit the next at-bat when designated hitter McGwire Holbrook reached first on a fielder's choice. Heading into the bottom of the inning, Williamsport held a two-run lead over West Virginia.

Two scoreless innings followed before the Crosscutters plated three more in the top of the sixth. Ethan Kiple doubled to score Jacob Harper and Porter Brown to go up by four. Manager David Carpenter tapped his bullpen, sending in reliever AJ Stinson for Brewer after 5.2 innings pitched. Binder drove in one more run on a single that brought home Kiple to give the Cutters a 5-0 lead.

But the Bears clawed their way back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. Leading off, Jack O'Dowd hit a line-drive single before Alex Vergara moved O'Dowd to second on a full-count walk. A double to right field by outfielder Jeff Liquori scored O'Dowd for the first Black Bears' run. Another walk of Connor McGuire loaded the bases, with Cutters' pitcher Nick McCollum walking Chris Einemann for run number two.

A call to the bullpen brought in reliever Logan Berrier for Williamsport with one out on the board. Sean Stephens roped a single through the middle to score Liquori and McGuire, pulling the Bears within one. With the tying run on third, second baseman Kasten Furr brought in Einemann on a sacrifice fly. West Virginia's offensive advance was halted after being caught stealing at third, but by then the Bears had erased the deficit to knot the game at five.

The Black Bears finally took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Vergara kicked things off with a liner to second. A single slapped to right field by Liquori and the walk of catcher Ryan Grabosch juiced the bases with McGuire at the plate. Another pitching change put Jacob Hasty on the mound for the Cutters, but the bullpen proved no match for the Bears' fiery bats. McGuire sent the fourth offering from Hasty hard into right field, scoring Vergara and Liquori for the first Black Bears' lead. On a routine throw to first, second baseman Florides instead picked up an error, allowing Einemann to reach and Grabosch to score from second. Though the Crosscutters got the final out with the next batter, the Black Bears forged ahead with an 8-5 lead.

Williamsport's efforts to rally ended early in the eighth inning as a downpour forced both teams into the clubhouse. After seven complete innings and a short rain delay, the remainder of the game was canceled, and West Virginia took the game and the series.

Bears' reliever Jack Maruskin collected his first win for West Virginia in his first appearance. The 2023 MLB Draft League alum and former FCL Orioles pitcher threw 1.1 hitless, scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Jeff Liquori led the Black Bears' offense in the eight-run win. Liquori, the most consistent hitter in the West Virginia lineup, finished two-for-four at the dish with two runs and an RBI. Connor McGuire ended his evening with one hit, one run and two RBI, including the game-winning single that drove in two in the seventh inning. Sean Stephens, another second-half roster addition, also recorded two RBI in Wednesday's contest.

For the Crosscutters, starting pitcher Mike Hansell allowed just two hits, holding the Bears scoreless through the first five innings. Though all but two of the Cutters' lineup got a base hit, Ethan Kiple led with two RBI.

West Virginia will face off against Williamsport on Thursday evening in the final game of the series for Christmas in July. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with holiday festivities throughout the game. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

