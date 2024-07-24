Bullpen Struggles In Rain-Shortened Loss

July 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters' offense got off to a strong start with a 5-0 lead but bullpen struggles would hand the West Virginia Black Bears an 8-5 rain-shortened victory on Wednesday night at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Cutters recorded three extra base hits, all doubles, off the bats of Jacob Harper, Mikey Florides and Ethan Kiple.

Kiple also recorded two RBI on the night, his second and third of the season. That was joined by an RBI a piece by McGwire Holbrook, his nineteenth, and the first of the season for Will Binder.

Mike Hansell got the start and went five shutout innings, allowing just two hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The returning Nick McCollum would surrender the Cutters lead, allowing five runs, all earned, on two hits and three walks in just a third of an inning of work.

Logan Berrier would take the loss, falling to 0-1, and suffer a blown save after allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and two walks in one inning of relief.

Due to heavy rains in the area, play was stopped in the top of the eighth inning and the game was quickly ruled final after a 12-minute delay.

Williamsport and West Virginia will wrap-up this three-game series at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

WP: Jack Maruskin (1-0) LP: Logan Berrier (0-1) SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters Record: 2-4 2nd Half, 24-11 Overall Next Game: Thursday, July 25th at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 26th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Timber Night, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Potato Caper Friday, Union County Night, Northern Tier Night

