Thunder Take Series, Earn 5th Straight Win over Scrappers

July 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

In a back-and-forth affair on Wednesday afternoon, Your Trenton Thunder earned their fifth straight victory in sudden death fashion over Mahoning Valley. Resiliency and persistence paid off for the Thunder, as they stranded the bases loaded in the final frame and overcame a 3-0 deficit.

The Thunder offense got going in their half of the fifth inning on a Joaquin Monque RBI-single into centerfield that scored Hunter Dorraugh. After a wild pitch scored Monque to cut the deficit to one, Anthony Abbatine sent a game-tying double into the left-center gap to score Jakob Simons. In the sixth the Thunder jumped in front after Dorraugh sent an RBI single into center to score Jack O'Reilly maing it 4-3. Monque delivered another of his three hits on an RBI-double to score Dorraugh again.

Following a three-run seventh from Mahoning Valley, Trenton trailed 6-5 heading in to their half of the inning.

Thunder shortstop Chase Engelhard blasted his first homerun of the year over the left-field wall to tie the game again this time at six.

In sudden death, the Scrappers were able to load the bases with less than two outs and were in prime position to take the game two victory. With one out and the bases loaded, Santino Rosso went into a superman dive to snare a liner for a second out that saved the game. In the ensuing at-bat, Rosso handled a routine grounder and sent it over to first for the final out, earning the Thunder their fifth straight win to start the second half.

Your Thunder go for the series sweep over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Thursday night at 7:00. Trenton turns to left-hander and Albany product Cregg Scherrer on the mound in hopes of extending their winning streak to six.

Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on July 25th at 7:00 vs the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for Christmas in July & Postgame Fireworks! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets.

