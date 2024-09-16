Key Picks and Future Talent

September 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







The 2024 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Draft presented by Castore took place on Sunday, September 15, at 7 PM ET, streamed live through the NLL's YouTube channel and Facebook page. This year's draft featured six rounds of 16 players each, with the first-round airing live. The Georgia Swarm made seven selections in total, with three in the first round, two in the second, and one each in the fifth and sixth rounds.

The Swarm held the 3rd, 9th, and 11th overall picks in the first round. With the 3rd pick, they selected Michael Grace, a towering 6'5" left-handed defenseman. Grace has a rich background, having played for Brooklin Lacrosse Club Sr. A, Canada East WJLC, and RIT University. While fans won't see Grace in action for the Swarm this season-he's taking his graduate year at Syracuse-his performance at the 2023 World Lacrosse Championship, where he helped Canada earn a silver medal, speaks to his potential. Grace has also proven himself in box lacrosse, showing no hesitation when stepping up against more experienced opponents.

Six picks later, the Swarm traded their 9th selection to the San Diego Seals. In exchange, the Swarm secured San Diego's first-round pick in the 2025 NLL Draft, giving Georgia two valuable selections for next year.

At 11th overall, the Swarm made a surprise selection with Alex Bean, a defenseman from Loyola University. This pick shocked fans and commentators alike, as Bean wasn't on anyone's radar to be chosen. Standing 6'5", Bean made a huge impact during his first season as a starter at Loyola, playing in all 17 games and finishing third on the team with 40 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.

In the second round, the Swarm held back-to-back picks at 22 and 23. With the 22nd pick, Swarm selected the second goalie of the night, Calum Leaver-Preyra from Burlington Blaze. Leaver-Preyra stepped into a starting role with the defending Minto Cup champions, Burlington, after limited playing time in previous seasons. His performance in the playoffs was especially impressive, posting an outstanding .857 save percentage and consistently holding opponents to low-scoring games.

The 23rd pick brought, Carter Page, a 6'1" forward from St. Joseph's University, into the Swarm's lineup. Page is a dynamic scorer with a knack for trick shots and breaking records. His long list of accolades includes being a 2024 USILA Scholar All-American and a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection. Page holds several St. Joseph's game, season, and career records, including 146 career goals, the second-most in the school's history. His offensive capabilities make him a defensive nightmare for opponents.

Skipping rounds three and four, the Swarm's next selection came in the fifth round with the 68th overall pick. The Swarm selected Grant Breyo, a Georgia native from Buford who played at the University of Massachusetts. Breyo had a standout senior year, recording a career-high 22 points, including 17 goals while maintaining an impressive 11-game point streak to close out the season. As a key transition player for the Buffaloes, Breyo tallied seven goals and 15 points in eight games. He demonstrated his versatility and skill throughout the season with a .386 shooting percentage, 15 ground balls, and six caused turnovers. Breyo's contributions were significant in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, where he scored a goal and grabbed two ground balls against Saint Joseph's.

In the sixth and final round, the Swarm picked Connor Boss from Robert Morris University. Boss played in 27 games during his time at RMU, with nine appearances in his senior season. His experience and work ethic add further depth to the Swarm's roster.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.