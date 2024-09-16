Black Bears Sign Two Draftees

September 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has signed draft picks Riley Delill and Lindyn Hill to two-year contracts.

Delill, a defencemen, was drafted second round, 26th overall in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft. The Brampton, Ontario native suited up for 15 games in 2024 with the Brampton Excelsiors of Major Series Lacrosse, where he collected one assist.

Hill, a goaltender, was drafted sixth round, 76th overall in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft. The Six Nations, Ontario native was a member of the Orangeville Northmen last season, playing three games in the Minto Cup, posting a 7.42 goals against average and a .789 save percentage.

