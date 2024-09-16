Warriors Select Six Players at the 2024 NLL Draft

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors selected a total of six players in the 2024 NLL Draft on September 15, including Johnathan Peshko fourth overall (round one), Remo Schenato sixth overall (round one), Rhys Porteous 32nd overall (round three), Josh Carlson 41st overall (round three), Kai George 61st overall (round five), and Cole Kastner 76th overall (round six).

Peshko, 23, spent the 2024 season with John Hopkins University, recording 21 points (17-4-21) in 17 games. He also suited up with the Owen Sound North Stars on the Major Series Lacrosse, posting 28 points (15-13-28) across 10 games. The 6'4", 200lbs forward has represented Canada on multiple occasions, suiting up at the 2018 and 2019 World Junior Lacrosse Championships, as well as the U21 Men's Field World Championships, winning silver. A native of Etobicoke, ON, he was also named to the Academic Big 10 Team in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

"Johnathan is a big, strong, right-handed forward at 6'4", 205lbs who plays very well without the ball," said Curt Malawsky, General Manager and Head Coach, Vancouver Warriors. "His size and willingness to create space for his teammates will be a major asset to other righties. Once inside, he can finish at an elite level. He will be a welcome addition to the club."

Schenato, 21, played for the Coquitlam Adanacs Jr. A of the British Columbia Junior A Lacrosse League (BCJALL), appearing in 17 games and registering 16 points (9-7-16) and 28 penalty minutes, as well as two points (1-1-2) in five playoff games. The 6'4", 230lbs defenceman also suited up for the Black Fish Lacrosse Club of the Arena Lacrosse League West, putting up five points (5-0-5) in six regular games and eight points (4-4-8) in three playoff contests. The Coquitlam, BC native helped Coquitlam win the 2024 Minto Cup, suiting up for five games, registering one point (0-1-1) and two penalty minutes.

"Remo is a big man at 6'4", 230lbs," said Malawsky. "He moves very well for his size. With that size, he eats up a lot of space on the floor. He is only 21, so his ceiling is endless. Coming off a Minto Cup Championship, his winning pedigree will be an asset."

Porteous, 22, spent 2024 at Manhattan University, appearing in nine games and registering two points (2-0-2). The 5'10", 160lbs forward also suited up for the Maple Ridge Burrards of Western Lacrosse Association (WLA), notching 35 points (19-16-35) and two penalty minutes in 15 games, and 14 points (10-4-14) in four playoff games. Prior to his time in the WLA, the Delta, BC native played three seasons in the BCJALL, scoring 92 points (48-44-92) in 39 games, and six points (2-4-6) in three playoff games.

"Rhys is a right-handed forward who has good feet and is really athletic," Malawsky said. "He gets to the middle of the floor and shoots the ball very well."

Carlson, 22, played the 2024 season at the University of Denver, registering 27 points (18-9-27) across 17 games. The 6'1", 195lbs forward also appeared with the Stoneflies of the Colorado Collegiate Box Lacrosse League, potting 24 points (24-0-24), and 12 points (8-4-12) in four playoff games with the Red Hawks. Prior to his time at Denver, the native of Centennial, CO was named a 2020 Adrenaline All-American while attending Arapahoe High School and Denver Elite.

"Josh is a grad student, going back to the University of Denver and he's played in the box lacrosse league down in Colorado where he's scored a lot of goals," said Malawsky. "He's going to transition really well to the box league, we'll have him in the bank, and he'll be big for us next year."

George, 22, spent the 2024 season with Lewis University, appearing in one game, while also suiting up for the Burnaby Lakers in the WLA, recording six points (1-5-6) and four penalty minutes in 10 games. Prior to his time with Burnaby, the 6'0", 185lbs defenceman from New Westminster, BC appeared in 33 games across four seasons with the New Westminster Salmonbellies Jr. A and Burnaby Lakers Jr. A, registering 30 points (9-21-30).

"Kai's very physical and he plays on the edge, and he can get up and down the floor really well," Malawsky said. "On the back end, he finishes his checks and holds guys accountable going to the middle of the floor."

Kastner, 22, played at the University of Virginia in 2024, recording one point (1-0-1) in 18 games, was named to the All-ACC Team, and was a Tewaaraton Award nominee. The 6'7", 215lbs defenceman from Palo Alto, CA appeared in 69 career NCAA games, registering six points (4-2-6), was named to the ACC Academic Honour Roll in 2024 and 2023 and an All-ACC selection in 2023.

"Cole's committed to playing basketball at Stanford, but he played with Payton Cormier at Virginia, and Payton speaks very highly of him" said Malawsky. "He's 6'7", 215lbs, and if we can get him to Vancouver, he'll be a big space eater for sure."

