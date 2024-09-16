FireWolves Select Four Players in 2024 NLL Entry Draft

September 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) made four selections in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft presented by Castore.

Round 2 - Pick 28

JP Ward

University of Delaware/Brampton

Ward is from Owings Mill, MD and was a standout attackman at the University of Delaware. In 62 games with the Blue Hens, he collected 110 goals and 112 assists for 222 points. He was named to the 2024 Tewaaraton Award watch list. Ward also played for the Brampton Excelsiors in Major Series Lacrosse this past summer accumulating 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 15 games.

Round 3 - Pick 31

Jakson Raposo

Johns Hopkins University/Toronto Beaches

Raposo is from Toronto, ON where he played for his hometown Toronto Beaches in the Ontario Jr. A league. In 59 games with the Beaches, he accumulated 41 goals and 33 assists for 74 points. At Johns Hopkins, he played more of a defensive role as a short stick defensive midfielder. In 52 games with the Blue Jays, Paposo collected 8 goals and 2 assists for 10 points while also picking up 32 ground balls.

Round 4 - Pick 45

Saam Olexo

Syracuse University

Olexo is from Annapolis, MD and at Syracuse University was a top defender for the Orange. In 56 games at Syracuse, he picked up 145 ground balls, caused 58 turnovers, and accumulated 12 goals and 6 assists for 18 points.

Round 5 - Pick 71

Brendon Hoechsmann

University of Guelph/Calgary Chill Jr. B

Hoechsmann is a native of Cranbrook, BC and is a defender for the University of Guelph and Calgary Chill of the Jr. B Tier 1 level of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League.

Congratulations to the newest members of the FireWolves!

