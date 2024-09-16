Seals Select Trent DiCicco in 2024 NLL Draft

September 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The National Lacrosse League held its 2024 Entry Draft on Sunday night and San Diego Seals General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill made a big splash, sending the Seals' 2025 first-round pick to Georgia in exchange for the Swarm's first-round pick in this year's draft, which they used to select Ohio State midfielder Trent DiCicco.

It was one of three first-round picks for the Seals, who also acquired Belmont Abbey's Jacob Power with the 12th overall selection and Simon Fraser's Robbie Turpin with the 14th overall pick. The latter was a selection the Seals obtained from Calgary in July when they sent Curtis Dickson to the Roughnecks in exchange for Zach Currier and Calgary's first-round pick in this year's draft and second-round pick in 2026.

"Overall, we really wanted to add some young, talented and athletic players to our roster who could come in and contribute right away and we're very excited with our entire draft class," said Merrill. "Just looking at the top, Trent DiCicco is an elite talent who can make plays all over the field, while Jacob (Power) and Robbie (Turpin) are both in-your-face, speedy defenders who will help stabilize our defense and bolster our transition game. I'm excited to get them into San Diego and onto the field with the rest of our team."

A four-year letterman for the Buckeyes, DiCicco was a team captain as a senior and he was the team's hammer recipient in 2023-24, an honor that is bestowed upon a senior leader in the Buckeyes' weight room each offseason. The Guelph, Ontario native played 47 career games for the Buckeyes, tallying 88 ground balls, 17 points and 10 caused turnovers.

DiCicco is the third former Buckeye drafted in the first round by the Seals since 2020. Last year, the Seals drafted Marcus Hudgins in the first-round out of Ohio State and in 2020, the team selected forward Tre Leclaire. DiCicco became the Buckeyes' 13th first-round pick since 2007 and eighth since 2017.

An All-South Region honorable mention selection by the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and a second-team Conference Carolina's pick as a senior in 2024, Power appeared in 42 career games for Belmont Abbey, scoring 25 goals and tallying 21 assists (46 career points) while securing 117 ground balls and forcing 26 turnovers.

Turpin, a defensive midfielder, joins the Seals from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. A team captain as a junior in 2024, Turpin was a three-time all-conference selection, earning first-team honors as a sophomore in 2023 and second-team honors as a junior in '24. He also was a two-time scholar athlete and a 2023 honorable mention All-America. In three seasons for the Red Leafs, Turpin appeared in 29 games, tallying 11 goals and 10 assists while scooping up 68 ground balls.

The Seals also had three picks in the third-round and one pick each in the fifth and sixth rounds. They used their third-round selections on University of Delaware midfielder Cam Acchione, Ethan M'Lot from the Burnaby Lakers Lacrosse Club in Burnaby, British Columbia, and Arthur Miller, attacker from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. And the Seals used their final two picks to select Jordan Neary from Canada's Raiders Jr. A Lacrosse Club and Tyden Redlick from the Miners Lacrosse Club out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here's a complete look at the Seals' 2024 draft class:

Round Overall Selection University / Club Team

1 (9th overall)* Trent DiCicco Ohio State

1 (12th overall) Jacob Power Belmont Abbey

1 (14th overall)** Robbie Turpin Simon Fraser

3 (39th overall) Cam Acchione University of Delaware

3 (40th overall) Ethan M'Lot Burnaby Lakers Lacrosse Club

3 (43rd overall) Arthur Miller New Jersey Institute of Technology

5 (69th overall) Jordan Neary Raiders Jr. A Lacrosse

6 (84th overall) Tyden Redlick Miners Lacrosse Club

Pick acquired from Georgia

** Pick acquired from Calgary

