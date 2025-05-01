Kevin Denkey & Evander: a Better Duo Than Messi & Suárez?!: this Is MLS

May 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

1:48 Cash trades making an impact early 5:34 Impact of Zaha's social media comments 8:52 Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC 10:15 Are Kevin Denkey and Evander the league's best 1-2 punch 14:40 Western Conference Standings 15:27 Early season nightmare: 10 matches without a victoryFor more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

