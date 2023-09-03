Kernels Score 12 Times Across the Final Four Innings, Top Lake County 12-0

Cedar Rapids, IA - After being shut in the first four innings, the Cedar Rapids offense scored three times in each of the final four innings on Sunday to take the series finale over Lake County 12-0.

In a game that started as a pitcher dual, Christian MacLeod was dominant on the mound for the Kernels. The left-hander put together one of his best starts in a Cedar Rapids uniform, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. His counterpart, Parker Messick, began his day just as well with four shutout innings, and after four and a half, the score stayed deadlocked at zero.

That changed when the Kernels came to bat in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Cossetti walked to begin the frame, and after a strikeout, a Jose Salas single put two on for Keoni Cavaco, who broke the scoreless tie with a three-run home run to give the Kernels the 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jorel Ortega opened the frame with a double, then a Cossetti single put runners on the corners. After a strikeout, Salas singled to score Ortega to put the Kernels up 4-0. The next batter, Jeferson Morales, then scored two with a double to increase the Cedar Rapids lead to 6-0.

The Kernels continued to add more in the seventh. One out walks of Ortega and Cossetti put two on base for Carson McCusker, who produced Cedar Rapids' seventh run of the game with an RBI double. After a Salas walk, Morales added a run with an RBI single, then a wild pitch scored McCusker to open the contest to a 9-0 game.

The offensive outburst continued in the bottom of the eighth inning. Emmanuel Rodriguez walked and was on first base with two outs. Jorel Ortega then took ball four and was on for Cossetti, who scored a run with an RBI single. A McCusker walk then loaded the bases for Jose Salas, who picked up his fourth hit and second RBI of the day with a single. The next batter, Morales, then added his fourth RBI of the game with a bases-loaded walk to put the Kernels up 12-0, the score which would be the final.

With the offense producing runs, the Cedar Rapids bullpen was just as sharp. Mike Paredes, John Stankiewicz and A.J. Labas combine to throw the final four innings in the win, allowing no runs on just two hits with two strikeouts.

Cedar Rapids closes out its regular season home schedule with a win as the Kernels take five of the six games with Lake County to finish with a league-best 47-19 home record in 2023. Cedar Rapids hits the road for the final six games of the regular season starting on Tuesday in Wisconsin before beginning the postseason on September 12.

