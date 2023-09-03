TinCaps Game Information: September 3 vs. South Bend Cubs

September 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (33-26, 65-60) vs. South Bend Cubs (22-36, 52-71)

Sunday, Sept. 3 | 6:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 60 of 66, 126 of 132

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 15 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Michael Arias (No. 12 Cubs prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Cubs, 6-2, behind Austin Krob's career-high 11 strikeouts and Tyler Robertson's 3-hit game, including a go-ahead 2-run single in the 7th.

POSTSEASON RACE: With 7 games left in the regular season, the TinCaps are tied with West Michigan (DET) for 1st place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. (The Whitecaps lost at Lansing this afternoon, 19-9.) Great Lakes (LAD) won the 1st half... The TinCaps are on the road next week for their final 6 games at Dayton (CIN), while West Michigan hosts Great Lakes... Fort Wayne's last postseason appearance was 2017.

IF THEY GET IN: The TinCaps would host the Loons in the opener of a best-of-3 series at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Game 2 (Thursday the 14th) and, if necessary, 3 (Friday the 15th) would be in Midland, Michigan.. The Midwest League Championship Series between the East winner and the West winner is scheduled to begin on Sunday the 17th, hosted by the East representative.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in home runs with 124. They're on pace to hit 131 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (78) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,281 fans per game so far this year across 63 openings, including 15 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance, its highest since 2019, ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 9 in Triple-A... A crowd of 7,000-plus is projected for tonight.

'CAPS AGAINST CANCER: Relievers Keegan Collett, Carter Loewen, and Ethan Routzahn, along with mascot Johnny TinCap, visited patients at the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute on Tuesday. Saturday was 'Caps Against Cancer Night. The team wore special jerseys that are up for auction through TinCapsJersey.com, with proceeds going to Parkview's Transformative Cancer Care Fund. The auction ends next Sunday (5pm). The jersey design was inspired by the "Floating Flowers" artwork of former Parkview patient Ric Trimble. Read more about his legacy on TinCaps.com. His family was here last night as special guests... Today, in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, every run scored in the Minors is worth $15 to the American Cancer Society as part of "Give Every Child a Chance to Run Day." As part of the "Hope At Bat Campaign," with fundraisers on Mother's Day, Father's Day, and the Fourth of July as well, Minor League Baseball has raised approximately $50,000 for Childhood Cancer.

DAY OF SERVICE: Thursday morning the entire team volunteered at Fort Wayne's Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum. They assisted with various manual labor tasks around the complex, like moving cinder blocks and wood, mulching, and cleaning the museum space. Players, coaches, and staff also had the chance to meet veterans at the facility... The TinCaps' parent club, the Padres, is known as the "Team of the Military" throughout professional sports. In 1995, the Padres became the first pro sports team to establish a Military Affairs department and have actively honored and supported those who serve our nation ever since.

HOT CAPS: Fort Wayne has won 4 straight... The last time the TinCaps won 5 consecutive home games was 2018... After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 55-38 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.62)... Their relievers have had the 3rd highest ERA (4.72) in the MWL.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (35 G), slashing .257 / .348 / .449 (.797 OPS) with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 5 homers, 20 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

SAMMY ZAVALA: With Single-A Lake Elsinore, hit 14 homers, 22 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases. Since 2006, only 14 minor leaguers, as a teenager, have hit 15+ HR with 20+ 2B and 20+ SB. The list includes former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), Bryce Harper (2011), Christian Yelich (2011), and Andrew McCutcheon (2006). Only one of those prospects (Adael Amador, last year with Single-A Fresno - Rockies) also drew 80+ walks, as Zavala has... He ranks 8th in all of MiLB in walks (94)... Juan Soto leads MLB in walks.

COLTON BENDER: The TinCaps are 19-8 in games he has started at catcher this season. He had a career high 3 RBIs in Thursday's win.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.