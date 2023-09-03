Iadisernia Plates Four, Chiefs' Magic Number Drops to Three

Davenport, IA - Alex Iadisernia drove in four runs in Peoria's 7-4 win over Quad Cities Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park.

The win was the Chiefs 15th win over the River Bandits in 2023, most against an opponent this season.

Iadisernia came up with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, hitting a triple off reliever Brandon Johnson to clear the bases and give Peoria a 5-2 lead. Peoria entered the frame down 2-1, but three walks and a hit batter plated the tying run before Iadisernia broke the deadlock. Parker Harm was the reliever who loaded the bases in the sixth to ultimately take the loss.

Peoria was issued 17 free passes in the game. 15 batters were walked and two batters were hit. The 15 walks is the most walks taken by the club in more than 20 years.

Chiefs starter Max Rajcic did not issue a walk over his five innings of work, earning his third High-A victory. The right-hander gave up two runs on eight hits striking out six.

The River Bandits struck first against Rajcic in the home half of the first. Three straight singles plated a run to make it 1-0.

Peoria tied the score in the top of the fourth against starter Luinder Avila. The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out. A pass ball brought in a run to even the game at one.

Quad Cities answered in its half of the fourth when Shervyen Newton hit a solo home run to make it a 2-1 lead.

After hitting a batter and walking a batter, Avila was removed with eight walks on his line over 4 â  innings. The right-hander allowed one unearned run on two hits, striking out two.

The River Bandits battled back after allowing four runs in the top of the sixth. Quad Cities scored a run off Cooper Hjerpe in the bottom of the sixth. Justin Johnson hit an infield single with a runner on second and advanced on a throwing error which allowed a run to score, making it 5-3.

Hjerpe, the Cardinals 2022 first round pick, made his first appearance since May 23, giving up an unearned run over â  of an inning.

Joseph King entered after Hjerpe and gave up a run in the seventh. Juan Carlos Negret doubled and scored on a Newton single, making the score 5-4.

But Peoria added two insurance runs in the eighth off Marlin Willis. The Chiefs got runners in the corners for Iadisernia, who rolled into a fielder's choice which plated a run. Brody Moore followed with an RBI single to make it 7-4.

The Chiefs took advantage of having traffic on the basepaths, stealing five bases which ties a season-high.

Peoria improves to 68-58 and 35-25 in the second half. The Chiefs magic number is now down to three with six games remaining. Quad Cities falls to 54-72 and 22-38 in the latter half.

After the league-wide off day on Monday, the Chiefs begin their final series of the regular season as they host the Beloit Sky Carp for six games with game one set for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

