Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Great Lakes)

September 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023lGame # 60 (126)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (30-29, 63-62) at Great Lakes Loons (28-31, 73-51)

RH Carson Rudd (4-7, 5.14) vs. RH Hyun-il Choi (4-3, 2.98)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 12, Great Lakes 11 (at Dow Diamond: Dayton 8, Great Lakes 3).

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 6 (12 innings). Carlos Jorge drilled a two-run tie-breaking home run with two outs in the top of the 12th inning to lift the Dragons to the win. Dayton relievers Braxton Roxby and Brooks Crawford were brilliant in extra innings. Roxby worked around the free runner in both the 10th and 11th innings to prevent Great Lakes from scoring and keep the game alive. Jorge also had a two-run triple in the fourth. Cade Hunter had a home run in the first and an RBI single in the top of the ninth. The game was the longest of the season in terms of minutes (3:52) and just the second 12-inning Dragons game since current rules for extra innings were adopted prior to 2018. It was the 53rd extra inning game the Dragons have played since the free runner rule was implemented, and just the third to go more than two extra innings.

Current Series (August 29-Sept. 3 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .232 batting average; 3.6 runs/game; 10 home runs; 2 stolen bases; 5.09 ERA; 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with seven games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

If the Dragons can go 4-3 or better over their final seven games, they will finish the year with a winning record for the third straight year. The Dragons have had a winning record in three consecutive years once in team history (2000-02, their first three years).

The Dragons have hit 10 home runs in the first five games of the series, their highest home run total in any series in 2023.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick now ranks tied for second on the Dragons career home run list with 28. The club record is 30 by Chris Williamson, who played for the Dragons in 2000-02. Williamson's top season was 2002 when he hit 22. Hendrick has 14 home runs for the Dragons in 2023 after hitting 14 in 2022. Hendrick is tied with Randy Ruiz and Samone Peters with 28. No player who had played for the Dragons after 2002 had hit more than 26 in his Dragons career prior to Hendrick.

Justice Thompson over his last six games is batting .400 (8 for 20).

Zach Maxwell over his last five games: 9.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 16 SO.

Brooks Crawford over his last 13 G (since July 21): 3-0, 1.69 ERA, 3 saves, 25.2 IP, .185 opponent's average.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes three players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 20, is among the 10 youngest position players to have played in the MWL this season, and the youngest among players with at least 200 at-bats. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #8 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #17 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #29.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Edwuin Bencomo (2-3, 6.70) at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-1, 6.32)

Wednesday, Sept. 6 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez (0-0, 5.25) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (1-2, 4.99)

Thursday, Sept. 7 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Miguel Cienfuegos (2-5, 3.69) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.50)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.