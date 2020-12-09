Kernels Invited to be a Minnesota Twins Affiliate

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have received an invitation from the Minnesota Twins to be an affiliate in the new alignment of the minor league teams. The Kernels are gratified and pleased to be selected by the Twins and we look forward to continuing to work out the details of this affiliation. As part of the realignment of teams the Kernels will now be the Class A Advanced team within the Twins organization.

Kernels President Greg Seyfer: "We are excited to share this news with the Cedar Rapids community and are eager to begin the 2021 season. The Minnesota Twins are an excellent organization and we are thrilled to continue our eight-year partnership with them."

Twins Director of Player Development Alex Hassan: "From top to bottom, the Cedar Rapids Kernels are a first-class organization. Over the years, they've been tremendous partners to the Minnesota Twins and an integral part of our player development process. We would be thrilled to see that partnership continue for many years to come."

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley: "I am pleased that the Cedar Rapids Kernels remain an affiliate with the Minnesota Twins. I fondly remember going to Minor League Baseball games growing up. It is exciting that the Cedar Rapids community will continue to enjoy America's national pastime with this team that has so many fans in Iowa.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

