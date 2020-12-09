Bees-MLB Partnership Changes

BURLINGTON, IOWA - Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has finalized plans for its long awaited realignment of the Minor League Baseball system. Major League Baseball and MLB teams announced today the 120 teams that were invited to receive a Player Development License (PDL) for the 2021 season and the Burlington Bees were not offered an invitation.

"The entire Bees organization is heartbroken by this announcement, but we are honored to have been in the Midwest League and a part of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball for so many years," stated Kim Parker, General Manager of the Burlington Bees.

"We are as deeply saddened as our fans; however, that does not mean baseball is over in Burlington. We are continuing to work to form a partnership with Major League Baseball to provide Southeast Iowa and Western Illinois with the summer tradition that area individuals and families have grown accustomed to for decades," Parker continued.

The Burlington Bees Board of Directors and staff are committed to keeping baseball in Burlington for years to come and have been working on alternatives for the 2021 season and beyond.

"We hope to be able to announce our plans in the near future. We need just a little more time to finalize plans," Parker said.

The Burlington Bees are proud of the strong relationships built with both Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball through years of working together to showcase professional baseball in Burlington, Iowa. "Our passion for baseball runs deep and we are thankful for the relationships with players, coaches, sponsors, and colleagues over the years, along with shared memories with so many individuals involved in both organizations," Parker concluded.

