Captains Invited to Become Indians' New Class-A Advanced Affiliate
December 9, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains today received an invitation to become the Cleveland Indians' new Class-A Advanced affiliate, beginning in 2021.
"We are thrilled to receive this invitation from the Indians and Major League Baseball," said Captains General Manager Jen Yorko. "We have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with the Indians for 18 years and the prospect of bringing even higher caliber baseball to our fans is exciting."
Under Minor League Baseball's new structure, the Captains would be reclassified from Class-A to Class-A Advanced. The new affiliation level means Captains fans would see more advanced prospects who are closer to the big leagues.
"We have always treasured being part of the Indians' family," said Captains Chairman and CEO Peter Carfagna. "When we brought the team to Eastlake in 2003, it was an absolute dream come true. We are grateful that the Indians continue to have confidence in our organization, facilities and community."
The Captains have been an Indians affiliate since the minor league club's inaugural season in 2003. In 17 seasons, 92 former Captains have graduated to the major leagues. The Captains have been members of the South Atlantic League (2003-09) and the Midwest League (2010-present), winning the Midwest League championship in 2010.
The Captains look forward to reviewing the full details of the proposal from the Indians and Major League Baseball, known as the Professional Development License (PDL), in anticipation of the 2021 season.
