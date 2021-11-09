Kernels Announce 4 Noon Games with Release 2022 Game Times

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels in conjunction with Major League Baseball have released their 2022 game times for all 66 games. The biggest highlight of 2022 will be the return of four noon games.

Here are some highlights to look forward to in 2022.

4 Noon games (12:05PM) | May 25, June 15, June 22 & August 3

11 Fireworks games | starting May 7th every Saturday game will have post-game fireworks PLUS Monday, July 4th!

The Kernels will be home for a 6:35 PM game on Monday, July 4th against Quad Cities.

2022 Game Times | Sundays at 2:05 PM & Monday-Saturday at 6:35 PM (excludes four 12:05 PM games)

Beginning today the Cedar Rapids Kernels are taking reservations for their ever-popular group outing and deck areas. This includes reservations for the Kernels Plumbers & Pipefitters Pavilion, Miller Mezzanine, McGrath Party Plaza, Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Grand Slam Suite, Diamond Suites, and groups in the stands. Our group sales staff are standing by to take your reservations and answer questions.

Dates are available on a first come first serve basis, and you can reserve your space NOW by contacting Andrea Brommelkamp at Andrea@kernels.com.

The Kernels Opening Night for 2022 is Friday, April 8th at 6:35 PM vs. Beloit. Our full promotional schedule with theme nights and daily specials will be released at a later date.

