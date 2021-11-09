Start Your Christmas Shopping Early with Timber Rattlers Ticket Packages

GRAND CHUTE, WI - We know! It's barely November and you don't want to think about Christmas yet. It's never too early to start shopping for the baseball fan in your life though. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing the immediate availability of their Holiday and Sconnie Ticket Packages for the 2022 season.

The Sconnie Plan is ten undated ticket vouchers that allow fans to select the home games - in any combination they wish - to attend during the 2022 Timber Rattlers season. If you want to attend ten Timber Rattlers home games by yourself during the season, you can do that. If you want to bring a friend to five games, you can do that. If you want to bring nine friends to one game, you can do that, too.

You will also receive an order of cheese curds and an exclusive Sconnie Plan t-shirt with purchase of this ticket package.

This year's Holiday Package includes four undated ticket vouchers for the 2022 home schedule, a single-game parking pass, a Timber Rattlers winter cap, and an exclusive card set of select 2021 Wisconsin Timber Rattler players.

Holiday Pack - Four (4) 2022 Ticket Vouchers, Single-game Parking Pass, Winter Cap, and Exclusive 2021 Card Set

Reserved Bleacher Seat $49.00 or Box Seat $59.00

Sconnie Plan - Ten (10) 2022 Ticket Vouchers, Exclusive Sconnie Plan T-shirt, One Order of Cheese Curds at a 2022 Rattlers game

Reserved Bleacher Seat $99.00 or Box Seat $129.00

Other ticket packages are also available for Christmas, including the 2022 Bobblehead Ticket Package, Full-Season, Half-Season, Mini-Season of seven and ten games, and flex packages.

To order any of the available ticket packages, contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152, click on the links provided in this article, or stop at the Timber Rattlers Box Office between 9:00 am and 5:00pm from Monday through Friday.

