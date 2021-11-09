Dragons Announce 2022 Game Times

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons today announced game times for their 66-game home schedule in 2022, the Dragons 22nd year of baseball. The list of dates and opponents was announced in September.

In 2022, all Dragons Sunday home games will start at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. Sunday games had started at 2:05 in recent years. Additionally, the Dragons two Saturday home games in the month of April (April 9 & 23) will also start at 1:05 p.m. Saturday home games in May-September, as well as all weekday games throughout the season, will start at 7:05 p.m.

The Dragons 66-game schedule will feature 24 games that will be played on Saturday or Sunday (12 on each day of the week). Of the remaining 42 games, 41 will be played on Tuesday-Friday. The Dragons will have one Monday game in 2022, which will be played on July 4.

The Dragons will open the 2022 season at home on Friday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark. The final regular season home game is set for Sunday, September 4. The Dragons will have nine home games in April, 13 in May, 17 in June, nine in July, 14 in August, and four in September.

For 2022 ticket information, please call (937) 228-2287.

