Kenton and Tyson Helgesen Re-Sign with Rapid City

July 13, 2022







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defensemen Kenton Helgesen and Tyson Helgesen have each been signed to contracts to return to Rapid City for the 2022-23 season.

Kenton returns for his second season with the Rush, and his seventh as a professional. During the 2021-22 season, he matched a career-high with 23 points on seven goals and 16 assists over 49 games. Kenton was named the 13th captain in franchise history prior to the season, and his seven goals were a new career high.

"Kenton is our captain and a player opposing players don't like to play against," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He does everything the right way. He understands what the coaches believe and takes that into the dressing room as we continue to build on the culture we have created here. I am very excited to continue the growth and for the leadership he brings."

A 2012 seventh-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, Kenton has appeared in 163 ECHL games during his career.

"I'm excited to be back playing in Rapid City this year," Kenton said. "It's an awesome place to play; the organization from top to bottom is first class. I can't wait to get things going in the fall."

Tyson signed with the Rush in March of 2022 following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Mount Royal University in Calgary. He appeared in 15 games for Rapid City and recorded a goal and four assists.

"With Tyson's style of play and his hard work, he will continue to grow as a player for years to come," Burt said. "When he said he wanted to come back and build off how we finished last season, it was a no-brainer to get him signed. He brings toughness, heart, and competes like no other. It's great to have him back."

"I'm honored to be coming back to Rapid City for next season," Tyson said. "From the first day I arrived, I knew this was a place I wanted to be."

Tyson played for Burt for four seasons when Burt was the assistant coach for the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. He was Spokane's captain for the final two seasons of his junior career.

"I consider myself lucky to have had Burtie as a coach in juniors and now at the pro level," Tyson said. "And playing with my brother again is extremely cool for both of us and our entire family. I can't wait to be back in Rapid City for the fall."

