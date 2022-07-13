Defenseman Cam Clarke Rejoins Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Cam Clarke has signed a contract for the 2022-23 Walleye season.

Clarke, a former 5th round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2016, joined the Walleye at the trade deadline this past season and scored a goal with two assists while playing as a plus-four in ten regular season games. The defenseman produced three goals and nine assists in 21 Walleye playoff games.

Said head coach Dan Watson, "Cam came to Toledo and quickly established himself as an efficient puck-moving defensemen with great vision and poise. We are fortunate to be able to continue his development as a pro for the upcoming 22-23 season."

The native of Tecumseh, Michigan spent most of the past two years in Wichita where he totaled 131 games played with 11 goals, 53 assists, and 42 penalty minutes. He spent the four years prior to turning pro at Ferris State University, appearing in 126 games for the Bulldogs in a career with three goals, 30 assists, and 91 penalty minutes.

