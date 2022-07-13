Carter Johnson Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Carter Johnson has been re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

"I can't wait to be back in Wichita playing in front of the electric fans at INTRUST," stated Johnson. "I've had so many great memories in Wichita. I really enjoyed my rookie season and I'm excited to make many more."

Johnson, 26, turned pro last season. He finished with 45 points (16g, 29a) in 69 games for the Thunder. The Gimli, Manitoba native finished fourth on the team in points and assists.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson played a four-year career at Miami University (OH). He tallied 13 points (5g, 8a) in 92 games for the Redhawks.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward played one season for the North American Hockey League's Corpus Christi Ice Rays, where he notched 37 points (16g-21a) in 59 games during the 2016-17 campaign.

Johnson has quite the hockey lineage. His uncle, Jeff Leiter, played for the Thunder while his grandfather, Bob Leiter, played for the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Atlanta Flames.

