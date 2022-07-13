'Clones Captain Justin Vaive Returns for 2022-23 Season

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed forward and team captain Justin Vaive for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Vaive, 33, has played parts of seven seasons with the Cyclones entering the upcoming ECHL campaign. He has worn a letter for the team since 2017 and enters his fifth season as captain.

"Cincinnati is a second home to me and I can't wait to get back on the ice at Heritage Bank Center this October," said Vaive. "I want to be the captain that was able to help bring the Kelly Cup back to Cincinnati and be part of a competitive team and I'm confident in our ability to do that this season."

"Justin Vaive was the first player we targeted to sign this offseason," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He's been our captain for a reason. His leadership qualities shape the culture of our dressing room and it's why we've been a playoff team every year he's worn the 'C'. We're happy to have Justin's talent stay right here in Cincinnati, and we look forward to surrounding him with other talented pieces as we build a team capable of a deep playoff run this season."

