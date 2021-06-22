Kelly Cup Finals Ticket Information Released

With Tuesday night's victory the Komets are advancing to the Kelly Cup Finals agains the South Carolina Stingrays.

*ALL KELLY CUP FINALS GAMES IN FORT WAYNE WILL BE AT FULL CAPACITY*

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS will have a one-day exclusive period this Thursday to purchase Kelly Cup Finals tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket office from 10AM to 5PM. PLEASE NOTE : Season Ticket Holders that purchased PLAYOFF GAME F already have their ticket for the first game of the Kelly Cup Finals. If you purchase tickets for the entire FINALS series, you will buy tickets for Games G and H ONLY. MORE DETAILS ON SEASON TICKET LOCATIONS AND FULL CAPACITY SEATING TO FOLLOW.

GENERAL PUBLIC The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on Friday at 10AM at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and online at www.ticketmaster.com/komets.

KELLY CUP FINALS SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Friday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. at South Carolina

Game 2 - Sunday, June 27 at 6:00 p.m. at South Carolina

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 5 - Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

MEMORIAL COLISEUM TICKET OFFICE HOURS:

Thursday, June 24 | 10am - 5pm (Season Ticket Holder Pre-Sale)

Friday, June 25 | 10am - 5pm

Saturday, June 26 | 10am -2pm

