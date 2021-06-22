2021 Kelly Cup Finals Schedule Announced

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals and American Hockey League's Hershey Bears, have announced the dates for their 2021 Kelly Cup Finals series against the Western Conference Champion Fort Wayne Komets.

The schedule for the best-of-five championship round (all times EST) is as follows:

Game 1 - Fort Wayne at South Carolina - Friday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Fort Wayne at South Carolina - Sunday, June 27 at 6:05 p.m.

Game 3 - South Carolina at Fort Wayne - Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 4* - South Carolina at Fort Wayne - Friday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Game 5* - South Carolina at Fort Wayne - Saturday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m.

*if necessary

The home games for South Carolina include June 25 and 27 and will both be played at the Carolina Ice Palace. Games 3-5 will be played in Fort Wayne's Memorial Coliseum. Additional ticket information for games 1 and 2 will be made available soon.

