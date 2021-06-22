Greenville's Season Ends on Monday Night in Charleston

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits' 2021 Kelly Cup Playoff run ended on Monday night in North Charleston. The South Carolina Stingrays edged Greenville by a 2-1 margin in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to win the best-of-five series 3-1.

Brett Supinski scored first for the Stingrays at 9:43 of the second period on the power play. The Swamp Rabbits finished the night 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. After 40 minutes, Greenville held a 21-17 advantage in shots on goal.

South Carolina doubled its lead early in the third period at 4:02. Transitioning into the Greenville zone, Max Novak buried a centering pass across from Matthew Weis past goaltender John Lethemon. Only 35 seconds later, the Rabbits responded courtesy of rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein. Immediately following an offensive zone faceoff won by Joey Haddad, Finkelstein blasted home a shot from the point at 4:37.

Stingrays netminder Hunter Shepard stopped 29 of 30 shots to preserve his team's victory, series win and Eastern Conference Championship. Final shots totaled 30-23 Swamp Rabbits.

