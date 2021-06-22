Komets Take Game Three, as Americans Face Elimination

Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Allen Americans face elimination on Tuesday night after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Fort Wayne Komets on Monday night in Indiana.

Fort Wayne outscored the Americans 4-1 in the first period and then held on for the one-goal victory. Anthony Nellis had a four-point first period with two goals and two assists.

"We had one bad stretch of hockey in the first period that was the difference in the game," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Our team will not go down without a fight. We are not quitters. We will be ready tomorrow night."

Les Lancaster had another solid night on the ice with a pair of goals, his second and third of the playoffs. He tied Spencer Asuchak and Corey Mackin for second on the team this postseason. Lancaster's second of the night was a power play goal for Allen. Just their third power play goal of the playoffs.

Tyler Sheehy scored his first of the postseason in the second period on a beautiful pass from Collin Shirley. The Americans outshot the Komets 29 to 24 in the game.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals is Tuesday Night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The puck drops at 6:30 pm CST. Join us for a 30-minute pregame show beginning at 6:00 pm CST.

Western Conference Finals: Allen vs. Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne leads the Best of 5 Series 2-1

Game 1 - Fort Wayne 2 at Allen 5 Final

Game 2 - Fort Wayne 5 at Allen 4 Final OT

Game 3 - Allen 3 at Fort Wayne 4 Final

Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

