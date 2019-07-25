Kelenic, Nuts Too Much as Ports Fall 12-5

MODESTO, Calif. - Modesto Nuts outfielder Jared Kelenic doubled three times on Wednesday night and helped send the Stockton Ports to a second straight loss at John Thurman Field. Modesto scored 11 runs between the third and fifth innings in a 12-5 win in the second game of a three-game series.

The Ports got out to an early lead in the third as Jeremy Eierman doubled with the bases loaded to drive in three runs and give Stockton a 3-0 lead. Those would end up being the only runs allowed by Nuts starter Ian McKinney, who earned the win after going six innings and allowing three hits while walking four and striking out eight.

Ports starter Brady Feigl (5-6) would give up four runs in the bottom of the third as Joe Rizzo brought in the first Modesto run on a groundout to short. Keegan McGovern added a double to left that scored a second run and Jack Larsen homered to right to make it a 4-3 Modesto lead.

The Nuts added on in the bottom of the fourth as Keegan McGovern was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Larsen would come up later and reach on a fielding error by first baseman Jonah Bride on which two more runs scored to make it a 7-3 Nuts lead. Ariel Sandoval added a single to right that scored two more runs and made it a 9-3 ballgame.

Feigl would suffer the loss, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out five. Michael Danielak took over and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out four over 1 2/3 innings.

Kelenic added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a double to right field to run the Nuts lead to 11-3.

The Ports plated two runs in the seventh inning as Austin Beck delivered an RBI single and Jameson Hannah brought in a run with a groundout to cut the Nuts lead to 11-5. Modesto, though, would score the final run of the game on a Nick Thurman double in the bottom of the eighth off Ports reliever Nick Highberger to run the lead to 12-5.

The Ports and Nuts wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. Mitchell Jordan (7-6, 4.93 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Clay Chandler (0-0, 6.00 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

