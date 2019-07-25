Nuts Double Ports to Win

MODESTO, CA. - While Ian McKinney posted a quality start, the Modesto Nuts' offense posted a season-high in doubles to defeat the Stockton Ports 12-5 on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field.

Ian McKinney (W, 8-5) surrendered a three-run double to Jeremey Eierman in the third inning. That was all the Nuts' (47-57; 17-17) starter allowed in six innings of work while posting his seventh quality start of the season. McKinney retired eight of the final nine batters he faced while striking out eight total hitters in the Nuts' victory.

Brady Feigl (L, 5-6) started for the Ports (49-53; 16-18) and surrendered the lead in the bottom of the third. Keegan McGovern doubled home Jarred Kelenic, the first of McGovern's two RBIs before Jack Larsen put the Nuts in front with a two-run homer. Larsen drove in three runs in the game.

After putting up a four-spot in the third, the Nuts plated five runs in the fourth inning. Ariel Sandoval had the final blow when he drove in two with a single. Sandoval finished the game with three hits including a double and a run scored.

Kelenic finished the game with three doubles and two RBIs. Joseph Rosa scored three times out of the lead-off spot. Every Nuts position player that got into the game reached base at least once.

Feigl last just 3.1 innings while giving up six runs on eight hits.

The eight doubles but the Nuts were a season-high.

The Nuts eye a series sweep against the Ports on Thursday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

