Sixers Take Late Lead, Hang on to Finally Defeat Rancho Cucamonga

July 25, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino overcame an early deficit, took a late lead and over then hung on for a 7-6 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday in a game played in 107-degree heat and took 4:01 to complete. The win snapped a stretch of 11 consecutive defeats at the hands of the Quakes for the 66ers.

The 66ers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Gareth Morgan mashed a homer to left field. It was Morgan's 20th dinger of the season. The Quakes tied the game against Sixers' starter in the bottom of the first and took a 3-1 advantage in the third on back-to-back RBI walks by IE starter Oliver Ortega. The teams combined to walk 16 times in the game, eight apiece. The Sixers tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Gleyvin Pineda smoked a two-run double to the gap in right vs Guillermo Zuniga; Pineda finished the day with two hits and a walk for Inland Empire (38-65, 12-22). The 66ers took the lead in the eighth after loading the bases versus Bryan Warzak (1-3) they took the lead when Leonardo Rivas drew RBI walk for a 4-3 lead against reliever Brett de Geus. Orlando Martinez then singled, Gareth Morgan knocked in a run on a fielder's choice and Mike Stefanic's sac fly made it 7-3. After two scoreless frames in his Cal League debut, RHP James Varela (1-0) ran into trouble trying to finish the game off in the ninth for the Sixers as three runs scored and the tying run was in scoring position with one out. Southpaw Nate Bertness came out of the pen and struck out Marcus Chiu and Deacon Liput to end the game and notch his first save of 2019.

The series concludes Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.