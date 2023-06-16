Keith's Blast Supports Flores' Gem in Harrisburg

Erie rode Colt Keith's early blast to its third win in four games in a 6-1 win over Harrisburg.

Wilmer Flores and Cole Henry traded zeroes on the mound for the first two innings of the game. Erie got to Henry in the third inning. The right-hander hit Gage Workman to open the inning. Trei Cruz snapped an 0-for-22 skid with a double. Then, Colt Keith blasted a three-run home run. Keith now has 14 home runs and has homered in four consecutive games. Erie tacked on a fourth run the frame when Dillon Dingler grounded an RBI single beyond Trey Lipscomb's reach at third base.

Flores wound up going six shutout innings for Erie. He scattered three singles and a walk while striking out six. Flores (4-3) earned the win and completed six innings for the first time this season. Henry (0-2) took the loss.

Erie made it 5-0 in the seventh inning when Andrew Navigato singled home Wenceel Perez after Perez walked and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw.

The SeaWolves tacked on a run in the top of the ninth inning on Chris Meyers' run-scoring single, making it 6-0. Meyers secured his first three-hit game at the Double-A level.

After a scoreless eighth inning, RJ Petit closed out the game in the ninth. James Wood led off with a triple and Blake Rutherford broke up the shutout on a single which score Wood. Lipscomb then singled, but Petit retired the next three in order with two strikeouts to end the game.

Brant Hurter opposes Mitchell Parker in the fifth game of this series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

