Nikhazy Strikes out 11, But Ducks Fall to Fisher Cats, 2-0

Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in five innings, but the three New Hampshire Fisher Cats combined for a 2-0, eight-inning shutout of the RubberDucks in rain-shortened fourth game of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium Friday night. Akron fell 2.5 games behind first-place Erie (33-28) in the Southwest Division with nine days left in the first half.

Turning Point

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the third inning, Nikhazy walked left fielder Steward Berroa with one out, and shortstop Leo Jimenez laced a ground-ball RBI double off the glove of third baseman Gabriel Rodríguez. Jimenez went to third base on a single by second baseman Riley Tirotta and scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Orelvis Martinez for a 2-0 New Hampshire lead.

Mound Presence

Nikhazy recorded his first five outs on strikeouts around a first-inning walk. After the Martinez sacrifice fly in the third, he struck out the next six batters, including the last five swinging, and retired seven straight to finish five innings for the fifth time in his last six outings. Since a start in Richmond May 18, Nikhazy leads the Eastern League with 45 strikeouts and is third with 30 2/3 innings pitched. Left-hander Matt Turner began the sixth inning with a hit batter and single before striking out the next three hitters. He lasted 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and a walk. Right-hander Trey Benton got the final out of the seventh inning and walked the first batter of the eighth before the game was halted by rain and eventually called.

Duck Tales

Akron had baserunners in each of the second through seventh innings. They drew two walks against left-hander Jimmy Robbins in the second inning and had a walk and hit batter in the third inning. In the fourth, catcher Bryan Lavastida walked, and left fielder Johnathan Rodríguez hit a fly-ball double down the right-field line, but Robbins got two strikeouts and a flyout to end the inning. Robbins lasted five innings, and right-hander Andrew Bash followed him with two innings, stranding two walks and a hit. Right-hander Troy Watson pitched a perfect eighth inning for New Hampshire.

Notebook

Rouglas Odor has 243 career wins as Akron manager and needs two more to pass Brad Komminsk (244) for most in club history, which will also give the club its 2,500th win in Northeast Ohio (1989-present)...Shortstop José Tena extended a five-game hitting streak with his seventh-inning single...Akron was shut out for the sixth time this season, tied for most in the Eastern League, but the first time since May 24...Game Time: 2:32 (0:33 delay)...Attendance: 5,149.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in New Hampshire at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium. Right-hander Hunter Stanley (2-5, 4.42 ERA) is scheduled to face Fisher Cats right-hander Adam Kloffenstein (4-2, 2.84 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

