June 16, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 16, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND SWEPT IN DOUBLE HEADER The Sea Dogs were swept by the Rumble Ponies in last night's doubleheader in Binghamton. They lost 7-3 in game one then 3-2 in game two. In game one, Binghamton began the scoring in the top of the second with an RBI single from Wyatt Young. A wild pitch with the bases loaded brought home Joe Suozzi before an RBI ground out from Rowdey Jordan rounded out the three-run inning. Tyler Dearden put Portland on the board in the top of the third with an RBI groundout to score Phillip Sikes. An RBI single from Suozzi extended the 4-1 Binghamton lead in the bottom of the inning. With a walk in the top of the fourth, Chase Meidroth extended his on base streak to twenty games. One run came across as Nathan Hickey recorded an RBI single to score Marcelo Mayer and cut the lead in half. A solo home run from Suozzie in the bottom of the fifth put Binghamton up 5-2. In the bottom of the sixth, Brandon McIlwain homered to center field to plate two and Binghamton led, 7-2. Nick Yorke hit a sacrifice deep to center field with the bases loaded to bring home Tyler Dearden but Portland trailed, 7-3. In game two, Niko Kavadas put Portland on the board in the top of the second with a solo home run to record his eleventh of the season. A solo home run from Matt O'Neill in the bottom of the second evened the score. Rowdey Jordan hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to put Binghamton on top, 3-1. Marcelo Mayer launched a solo home run deep to right center field to record his third home run of the season and Portland trailed by one, 3-2.

MEIDROTH'S STREAK CONTINUES Chase Meidroth is currently riding a 20 game on base streak, the longest on base streak by a Sea Dog this season. Dating back to May 16, he is batting .288 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI. He has drawn 14 walks and has struck out 13 times. Meidroth also has swiped two bases.

SEA DOGS STRUGGLE AGAINST LEFTIES Portland is hitting .257 against right-handed pitchers this season, but their average dips to .205 against left-handed pitchers. Out of 60 home runs, only seven have come against southpaws. Corey Rosier has the best average against lefties and is hitting .321 while Nathan Hickey (.083) and Niko Kavadas (.093) have the lowest averages.

WHERE DO WE STAND For the first time this season, the Sea Dogs are no longer in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are currently 1.5 games behind the new first place Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 6.0 games behind Somerset while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place, 7.0 games out of first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 16, 2019 - The 'Dogs sweep a doubleheader in Akron, 4-0 and 6-3. Dedgar Jimenez hurled six scoreless frames in the opener on just three hits and four strikeouts. Jhon Nunez went 2-for-4 with a homer. In game two, Denyi Reyes also worked six innings and Joey Curletta sealed the win with 3 RBI.

ON THE MOUND RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound for Portland tonight against the Rumble Ponies. He last pitched on June 10th against the Akron RubberDucks and tossed 6.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while walking one and striking out six. He gave up one home run. Gambrell has allowed one home run in each of his last three outings.

