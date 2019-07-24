Katsuya's Hit Leads to Walk-Off Win
July 24, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release
The Rockland Boulders (30-30) came back for a dramatic walk off win over the Ottawa Champions (26-34) this afternoon on a Camp Day at Palisades Credit Union Park. The Champions built a 3-0 lead early on, but the Boulders ended up walking it off thanks to a seeing eye single from Senoo Katsuya in the bottom of the ninth.
John Brontsema got the Boulders' rally started in the sixth inning, doubling in a pair to cut the Ottawa lead to one. Rockland tied it in the bottom of the eighth, when they loaded the bases and Blake Grant-Parks was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Robbie Gordon worked a scoreless ninth to keep the game tied and earned the win when Katsuya drove in Grant Heyman with the winning run.
The Boulders have now won seven games in a row to get back to the .500 mark for the first time since June 26. Rockland will look to make it eight straight victories and complete a series sweep of the Champions tomorrow night. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park.
