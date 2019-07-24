Katsuya's Hit Leads to Walk-Off Win

July 24, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Rockland Boulders (30-30) came back for a dramatic walk off win over the Ottawa Champions (26-34) this afternoon on a Camp Day at Palisades Credit Union Park. The Champions built a 3-0 lead early on, but the Boulders ended up walking it off thanks to a seeing eye single from Senoo Katsuya in the bottom of the ninth.

John Brontsema got the Boulders' rally started in the sixth inning, doubling in a pair to cut the Ottawa lead to one. Rockland tied it in the bottom of the eighth, when they loaded the bases and Blake Grant-Parks was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Robbie Gordon worked a scoreless ninth to keep the game tied and earned the win when Katsuya drove in Grant Heyman with the winning run.

The Boulders have now won seven games in a row to get back to the .500 mark for the first time since June 26. Rockland will look to make it eight straight victories and complete a series sweep of the Champions tomorrow night. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.