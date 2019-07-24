Champions Blow 3-0 Lead to Boulders for Fifth Straight Loss

July 24, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions blew a 3-0 lead and lost 4-3 on a walkoff to the Rockland Boulders on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to five games.

Danny Garcia struck out eight over 7 2/3 innings, striking out eight, with three earned runs and two walks. Heath Bowers came into the game in the eighth with a runner on first and two outs but walked two batter and hit another to allow the tying run to score. Bowers then hit the first batter in the bottom of the ninth, Grant Heyman and allowed a single to center that allowed Heyman to score from second.

John Brontsema drove in Ryne Birk and Chase Harris in the sixth on a double to left that made it 3-2 for Ottawa.

Larry Balkwill put the Champions up 3-0 in the fourth with a sac fly to center that allowed Leonardo Reginatto to tag up and score from third.

Nick DeTringo opened the scoring for Ottawa in the second when he grounded into a double play that allowed Vinny Guglietti to score from third, making it 1-0 Champions.

The Champions look to get back in the win column and close out the series against Rockland on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Jordan Kurokawa gets the start for Ottawa.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.