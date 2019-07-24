Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 8, New Jersey 2 - Box Score (Completion of Suspended Game from July 17th)

Sussex County jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 2 Â½ innings of play and would go on from there to defeat New Jersey by the score of 8-2. This contest was a completion of a suspended game from July 17th.

The Miners pounded out 12 hits in the contest and was led by the 3-4-5 hitters of 2B Trey Hair, 1B Audy Ciriaco and LF Jose Brizuela. The trio combined to go 8-for-14 at the plate with five runs scored and six RBIs. Hair contributed a pair of doubles while Brizuela launched a two-run home run, his sixth of the season.

Sussex County pitcher David Palladino tossed five scoreless innings of relief and picked-up the win. The righty allowed a hit and six walks to go along with three strikeouts. With the victory, Palladino is now 2-1 on the year.

For the Jackals in the loss, 1B Isaac Wenrich had a pair of hits in three at-bats and an RBI.

Sussex County 7, New Jersey 3 - Box Score (Regularly Scheduled Game/7 Innings)

Sussex County scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Miners went on to defeat New Jersey, 7-3.

The 3-4-5 hitters of DH Trey Hair, 1B Audy Ciriaco and LF Jose Brizuela again showed the way offensively for Sussex County. The three collectively went 4-for-9 at the dish with four runs scored and four RBIs. Along with that trio, RF Kalian Sams had a 1-for-4 game with a triple and an RBI while 2B Mikey Reynolds walked twice and scored a run.

Miners starting pitcher Tom Burns threw six solid innings and notched the victory. The 25-year-old gave up two earned runs on eight hits and struck out three batters. With the win, Burns improved his mark to 4-1 on the season.

Catcher Richard Stock had a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored in the loss for the Jackals.

Rockland 4, Ottawa 3 - Box Score

Shortstop Senoo Katsuya singled home run DH Grant Heyman with the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Rockland defeated Ottawa in walk-off fashion, 4-3. With the victory, the Boulders have now won seven straight.

The ninth inning began with Heyman getting hit by a pitch. The next batter, LF Marcos Almonte, sacrificed Heyman over to second base with one out. After PH Adam Ehrlich picked-up the second out, Katsuya came up to the plate and collected the big base hit to score Heyman and give Rockland the win.

The Champions had a 3-0 lead through 5 1/2 innings of play before the Boulders rallied back with two runs in the sixth, one in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Rockland 2B Ryne Birk led the way offensively going 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Boulders 3B John Brontsema picked-up a hit in three at-bats along with two RBIs while Katsuya added a hit and an RBI.

Reliever Robbie Gordon tossed a scoreless ninth inning for Rockland and grabbed the victory. Gordon (3-1) fanned two of the third batters he faced.

