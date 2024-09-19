Karros Named NWL MVP, Sullivan Earns POTY

September 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced today the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification. The Spokane Indians, fresh off a thrilling victory in the Northwest League Championship Series, topped the NWL with six All-Stars including the circuit's Most Valuable Player, Kyle Karros, and Pitcher of the Year, Sean Sullivan.

Karros is the third straight Indians player to capture league MVP, joining Jordan Beck last season and Zac Veen in 2022. A fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2023, Karros topped the Northwest League in virtually every offensive category including batting (.311), RBI (78), OBP (.390), SLG (.485), OPS (.875), hits (147), doubles (33), extra-base hits (50), and total bases (229). The 22-year-old set the tone early for his MVP campaign, earning NWL Player of the Month in April after slashing .333/.443/.530 with 13 RBIs. A picture of consistency for Spokane, Karros appeared in 123 of a possible 130 games and led the Indians to their most wins (79) in the last four decades. Karros starred on both sides of the ball for Spokane and was named the top defensive third baseman in the Northwest League by Baseball America while also chipping in 12 stolen bases. He delivered for the Indians in the NWL Championship Series as well, clubbing a home run in Game3 and driving in the series-winning run with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the 10th inning of Game 4.

Sullivan teamed up with Chase Dollander to form one of the top 1-2 punches in MiLB. The left-hander posted a 7-2 record with a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts against just eight walks in 14 starts (83.1 IP) with the Indians before earning a promotion to Hartford. A second-round pick out of Wake Forest in 2023, Sullivan tossed the first nine-inning, complete game in the minors this season on May 30th and earned NWL Pitcher of the Week on July 28th after striking out 20 in two scoreless outings against the Emeralds in Eugene. The 22-year-old southpaw finished the season at Double-A, notching a 1.97 ERA in seven starts with the Yard Goats.

The four (4) other Spokane Indians selected as Northwest League All-Stars were:

Zach Agnos: The right-hander was one of two relief pitchers selected to the All-Star squad after posting a 4-1 record, 0.73 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 10 saves, and 30 strikeouts against just two walks in 21 appearances. Originally a 10th-round pick out of East Carolina, Agnos was promoted to Hartford in late June and continued to thrive out of the bullpen for the Yard Goats (4-2, 1.95 ERA, 0.87 WHIP).

Cole Carrigg: A dynamic force at the top of Spokane's lineup, Carrigg led the NWL in home runs (16) and triples (11) while also ranking second in stolen bases (51), slugging (.475), OPS (.833), and runs (80). The former San Diego State Aztec standout earned NWL Player of the Week three times (6/2, 7/7, and 9/8) and was named the Northwest League's top defensive outfielder and most exciting player by Baseball America.

Chase Dollander: Spokane's Opening Night starter was as good as advertised after being selected ninth overall out of the University of Tennessee last season. The right-hander tossed five no-hit innings in his season debut and never looked back, finishing his time in Spokane with a 4-1 record, 2.83 ERA, and 111 strikeouts in 70 innings. Dollander represented the Colorado Rockies in the All-Star Futures Game in Texas and earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month with the Yard Goats in August.

Carson Skipper: The tall left-hander was nearly unhittable out of the bullpen for Spokane, posting a 7-1 record, 1.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and nine saves. An 11th-round selection out of Auburn in 2022, Skipper struck out 56 against only eight walks with the Indians before his promotion to Hartford in July.

Votes were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office. A full list of High-A all-stars and award winners is available at MiLB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.