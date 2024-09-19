Three Canadians Honored as NWL's Best

September 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Peyton Williams (first base) and Jackson Hornung (catcher) to the Northwest League All-Star Team while crowning Brent Lavallee as the circuit's Manager of the Year.

Williams wasted no time posting terrific numbers after spending the first two months of the season on the Injured List. He debuted on June 4 and recorded the first of his team-high nine three-hit games on June 16, well on his way to slashing .289/.362/.476 with an .838 OPS, 20 doubles, a triple, 11 homers, 42 runs scored and 50 RBI in 77 games. The Johnston, IA native often came through in the clutch; he led the roster with a .305 average when runners were in scoring position and three of his 11 bombs proved to be game winners. A seventh round pick in 2022 out of Iowa, Williams was also named Northwest League Player of the Week back in August,

Hornung was a revelation in his first full season as a pro. He led the club with 105 hits in 112 games - including a team-high 27 multi-hit efforts - and finished the season slashing .258/.341/.373 with a .714 OPS. The Ashland, MA native was one of the most versatile players on the roster; he saw time at his natural catcher, first base, left field and designated hitter. A 16th round pick in 2023 out of Skidmore, Hornung logged a career-long nine-game hitting streak August 20-30 as part of the best month of his career - he hit .326 with an .860 OPS.

Lavallee adds another accolade to his already historic tenure as Canadians skipper. The pride of North Delta, BC has led the C's to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons while compiling 212 regular season wins, the most in franchise history (since 2000) and the fourth-most all-time on Ontario Street. What made his effort this year especially remarkable was his ability to mentor a roster that began with over half of its players signed as non-drafted or international free agents and would eventually include multiple players signed midseason out of indy ball that he mentored to impactful success during their time with the team. He's the first Vancouver manager to win the award since Rich Miller in 2017.

With five league championships in the Blue Jays era, the Canadians turn their attention to 2025 after coming up just short this season. For tickets and more information throughout the offseason, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.