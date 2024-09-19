Five AquaSox Named to 2024 NWL All-Star Team

September 19, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Five Everett AquaSox were honored today when Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the Northwest League. Votes were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office.

Michael Arroyo (Second Base): The Mariners #12 ranked prospect, joined the AquaSox on June 25th from the Modesto Nuts. In 60 games for Everett, he posted a slash line of .290/.397/.519. Overall on the season, Arroyo hit .285 with 23 home runs, 89 RBI and 18 stolen bases. Michael was originally signed by the Mariners in January 2022.

RJ Schreck (Outfield): Drafted by the Mariners with the 9th pick in the 2023 Draft out of Vanderbilt, the 2024 season was his first full season in professional baseball. With Everett, Schreck smashed 12 home runs and drove in 44 runs in only 78 games positing a .401 OBP and a .464 SLG. He was named the NWL Player of the Week (June 16, 2024) after hitting .438 with a pair of doubles and home runs. Schreck was near the offensive leaders in several categories when he was promoted to Double-A Arkansas. He was named the NWL Player of the Week (June 16, 2024) after hitting .438 with a pair of doubles and home runs. Traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for Justin Turner, he finished the season at Double-A New Hampshire.

Jared Sundstrom (Designated Hitter): The UC Santa Barabara alumni dominated league pitching posting a slash line of .263/.380/.439.. He led the league in walks, while top seven in average, home runs, RBI, OBP, SLG, OPS, Hits, Doubles, extra base hits, total bases, runs, and stolen bases. In addition to his offensive output we was also one of the top defending outfielders in the league. He was the NWL Player of the Month for June.

Brock Rodden (Utility): Small in sature but carrying a big bat is how you would describe Brock Rodden. After being drafted in the 5th round out of Wichita State in 2023, his hot hitting in Everett earned him an early promotion to Double-A. Standing 5'7 hit nine home runs in only 67 games for Everett while hitting .302 and driving in 33 runs. He was the NWL Player of the Month for May

Brandyn Garcia (Pitcher): One of the most dependable starters in the NWL going 6-01 with a 1.84 ERA in 14 starts for Everett. He struck out 85 bats in only 56.0 innings. Garcia was the NWL Pitcher Of The Month in June when he went 3-0 with a 0.31 ERA in five starts as he allowed one earned run on 22 hits and seven walks in 29.1 innings. He struck out 38 and held opponents to a .205 average and finished June with a 26.1 inning scoreless streak before his June 28 promotion to Double-A Arkansas. Garcia, 24, was selected by Seattle in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M University.

NWL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

First Base: Peyton Williams (Vancouver)

Second Base: Michael Arroyo (Everett)

Shortstop: Diego Velasquez (Eugene)

Third Base: Kyle Karros (Spokane)

Catcher: Jackson Hornung (Vancouver)

Outfield: Cole Carrigg (Spokane)

Outfield: Andrew Pintar (Hillsboro)

Outfield: RJ Schreck (Everett)

Designated Hitter: Jared Sundstrom Everett

Utility: Brock Rodden (Everett)

Starting Pitcher: Brandyn Garcia (Everett)

Starting Pitcher: Sean Sullivan (Spokane)

Starting Pitcher: Spencer Giesting (Hillsboro)

Starting Pitcher: Chase Dollander (Spokane)

Reliever: Carson Skipper (Spokane)

Reliever: Zach Agnos (Spokane)

* NWL AWARDS*

Manager of the Year: Vancouver

Most Valuable Player: Kyle Karros Spokane

Pitcher of the Year: Sean Sullivan Spokane

Top MLB Prospect: Bryce Eldridge Eugene

