Kansas City Smokes the AirHogs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones (28-25) served up a sizzling T-Bone to the Texas AirHogs (11-43) as they won 5-1 Sunday and clinched the series win on a 92-degree afternoon at T-Bones Stadium.

The T-Bones attempted to sizzle their way early on in the bottom of the second when Roy Morales hit a single. Taylor Sparks moved to first on a walk that put Morales on second. Despite Mason Davis's single that put Sparks on second and Morales on third, the T-Bones initially struggled to bring runners home.

The AirHogs got on the board first in the top of the fourth when Stephen Haviar hit a single, sending Matt Dean home and making it 1-0, with the T-Bones trailing behind.

Kansas City, however, fought back in the bottom of the fourth when Daniel Nava hit a ground rule double; then Morales got a walk that allowed Nava to steal third base. Then, Sparks hit a double that advanced Morales to third base and scored Nava. On a sacrifice fly to right field by Mason Davis that got him out, Sparks advanced to third while Morales scored, making it 2-1.

Casey Gillaspie hit a two-run home run for the T-Bones, scoring Christopher Colabello as well making it 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth. The T-Bones scored again in the bottom of the eighth when Danny Mars hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Davis and making it 5-1.

With the win, the T-Bones remain three games over .500 and currently sit in second place in their division. The winning pitcher is Kenny Koplove (2-2) for the Kansas City T-Bones, and the losing pitcher is Travis Ballew (1-8) for the Texas AirHogs.

You can catch the Kansas City T-Bones again as they play the St. Paul Saints Tuesday, July 16th at 7:05pm at CHS Filed in St. Paul, MN. The game will air on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

