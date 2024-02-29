Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Stanford Pitchers Dominic Panella & Trevor Moore

Kalamazoo, Mich. - TheKalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of Stanford University pitchers Trevor Moore and Dominic Panella. For the third time in the last four seasons, multiple Cardinal will be inside the confines of Homer Stryker.

The sophomore right-hander Trevor Moore is in his second season in Palo Alto. Thus far in 2024, Moore has appeared in four games with the Cardinal throwing in a team-most 10.2 innings. On the cusp of becoming a weekend starter for Stanford, Moore has struck out 13 batters while only walking five. The Moore family connection to Stanford is one now growing to its second generation. Trevor Moore's father, Tim Moore, pitched for the Cardinal in 1992 before becoming a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox during the ensuing draft. Trevor Moore, originally from Golden, Colorado was the former 8th-ranked player in the state after a pair of All-State First Team seasons at Mullen high school. In his freshman season at Stanford, Trevor Moore appeared in eight games, starting in one and struck out eight batters in a total of 6.2 innings.

Dominic Panella is currently a high school senior at Leigh High School in San Jose, California. The six-foot-one, 190-pound righty has touched 92 mph with his fastball in recent showcases and projects to be a legitimate force in the Growlers bullpen. A four-year varsity letter winner with the Longhorns, Panella has a career 2.71 ERA across 27 appearances and 54.1 innings pitched. Primarily as a closer, Panella struck out 29 batters his junior year while walking 19. Making the CIF Central Coast Division II Championship, Panella did not give up an extra-base hit his entire junior season. Along with his time at Leigh, Panella plays for Trosky National as his summer club team. Following his club season in 2023, Panella announced his commitment to Stanford on August 10, 2023.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the Pac-12 and beyond. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 88 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th. Buy Zoo Crew tickets now at https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/zoo-crew/.

