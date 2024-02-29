Four Pitchers Sign with the Rox

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the addition of four pitchers for the 2024 season. Logan Reddemann, Dallin Harrison, Aydan Decker-Petty, and Ryan Rushing will join a Rox staff that led the Northwoods League with 664 strikeouts in 2023. Decker-Petty and Rushing play under former St. Cloud player and current pitching coach at Indiana University Dustin Glant, who made it as far as AAA with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Logan Reddemann (University of San Diego) makes his Northwoods League debut with the Rox. The two-way player spent his 2023 summer with the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks. Reddemann recently made his collegiate debut on Feb. 17 against No. 16 Texas, starting in San Diego's first win of the season and pitching five innings.

Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) will join Reddemann in transitioning from the Toreros to the Rox this summer. Yet to make his NWL debut, Harrison pitched for the West Coast League's Edmonton Riverhawks in 2023. There, the right-hander posted a 2.90 ERA in 11 games, compiling 38 strikeouts across 49.2 innings pitched and earning an All-WCL Honorable Mention selection.

Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University) also unites with the Rox for his first NWL season. In 2023, the right-hander pitched with the Appalachian League champion Johnson City Doughboys, pitching to a 3-0 record in 9 games. Decker-Petty's final numbers included a 3.75 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 36.0 innings.

Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) will follow the same path from Bloomington to St. Cloud for his NWL debut season. A former top-250 Perfect Game prospect and the seventh ranked left-handed pitcher in the state of Florida, Rushing helped pitch IMG Academy to a 2023 National Championship. In that season, the southpaw went 7-0 with a 0.69 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.

