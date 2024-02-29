Dock Spiders Announce Full Promotional Calendar

FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2024 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders promotional schedule has something for everyone! The home slate features 12 giveaway items, Daily Specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, movies, and gameday themes. Without further ado, see below for the 2024 promotional schedule in its entirety!

MAY

Monday, May 27 - Opening Day & Memorial Day: All fans will receive a 2024 Magnet Schedule presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Thursday, May 30 - Weather Day: Meteorologists from WFRV-TV Channel 5 will be on hand to educate young fans on all things weather in a pre-game presentation.

Friday, May 31 - Post-Game Fireworks: All fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Lamers Bus Lines.

JUNE

Saturday, June 1 - Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway: Don't miss this unique, fan-favorite Dock Spiders giveaway item for the first 500 fans courtesy of Horicon Bank!

Sunday, June 2 - Baseball & Softball Day: Youth baseball and softball teams from the area can enjoy group-rate tickets and a pre-game parade around the field.

Thursday, June 6 - Hockey Night & Pint Glass Giveaway: Youth hockey teams from the area can enjoy group-rate tickets and a pre-game parade around the field. Plus, the first 500 adults 21 and over will receive a Dock Spiders 8-Year Logo pint glass courtesy of Busch Light.

Tuesday, June 11 - Scout Night & Fang and Whiffer Appearance: Give your troop an experience they will never forget! Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are invited to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track and are encouraged to wear their vest, uniform, and bring a troop banner. Scout Night packages include a one-of-a-kind Dock Spiders patch, along with Spider Bucks to spend at the ballpark during the game. Plus, the loveable mascots from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will entertain fans of all ages!

Friday, June 14 - Princess Night & Post-Game Fireworks: Some of your favorite princess characters will be available for meet and greet opportunities and a special pre-game tea party! Be on the lookout for special ticket package information. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

Sunday, June 16 - Mental Health Awareness Weaver Bobblehead Giveaway & Specialty Jersey Auction: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Mental Health Awareness Weaver bobblehead courtesy of SSM Health. Plus, all fans will have the opportunity to bid on the mental health awareness retro-themed jersey.

Tuesday, June 18 - I-41 Showdown presented by Holiday Automotive: The Dock Spiders will host the Green Bay Rockers in the third annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The 2022 rivalry game marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium was recently named the 2023 Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest.

Wednesday, June 19 - Emergency Services Night with Character Appearance - The Dock Spiders will honor area police officers, fire fighters, and first responders with a $1 ticket offer. Plus, fan-favorite characters will make a special appearance!

Thursday, June 20 (Game 1, 11:35 a.m.) - Summer Fun Day at the Ballpark - Enjoy a summer afternoon with us!

Thursday, June 20 (Game 2, 6:35 p.m.) - Envision Greater Fond du Lac Members Night & Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Friday, June 21 - Fondy Flicks at the Field No. 1: A ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District.

Saturday, June 22 - Star Wars Night & Specialty Jersey Auction: The Force will be strong on this night! Dock Spiders players and coaches will take the field in Rebel Flight Suit-themed Star Wars jerseys! These jerseys will be available via auction and will benefit Hope on the Block Fond du Lac.

Sunday, June 23 - Can Koozie Giveaway: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a can koozie courtesy of MLB Network.

Friday, June 28 - Post-Game Fireworks: All fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

Saturday, June 29 - Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night & Bobble-Tail Giveaway: The Dock Spiders will celebrate Wisconsin winter culture for one game with specialty uniforms and a Shantymen Bobble-Tail for the first 500 fans courtesy of Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

JULY

Monday, July 1 - Host Family Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Host Families for their passion and support throughout the season. Plus, enjoy $5 tickets while supplies last courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5.

Wednesday, July 3 - Military Appreciation Night: All active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary ticket for the night's game.

Tuesday, July 9 - Girls Night Out & Live Music: In addition to our 'Bang For Your Buck' specials, ladies can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game!

Friday, July 12 - 2023 Draft Class Card Set Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 fans will receive a 2023 Draft Class card set giveaway courtesy of Real Sportscards. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by LEB Insurance Group.

Saturday, July 13 - Margaritaville Night & USA Patriots Charity Softball Game: Start the day with the USA Patriots Charity Softball Game and come back for Margaritaville Night presented by Carbliss.

Sunday, July 14 - Snapback Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a camo-themed snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive.

Monday, July 15 - WFRV-TV Channel 5 Night at the Ballpark: Meet your favorite WFRV-TV Channel 5 personalities and enjoy $5 tickets while supplies last!

Tuesday, July 16 - Bark in the Park Night & KFIZ Night at the Ballpark: A dedicated seating area will be set aside for canines and their owners for the game. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted for free. Plus, tune in to 1450 KFIZ and 107.1 The Bull to receive a special code for discounted tickets to this night's game!

Thursday, July 18 - Comic Book Heroes Night: Sometimes you can meet your heroes! Your favorite comic book characters will be on-hand for photos and meet and greet opportunities.

Friday, July 19 - Arañas de Muelle Night & Scorecard Clipboard Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Arañas de Muelle. Players and coaches will wear special alternate jerseys and hats. Hats will be available for purchase in the Team Store and jerseys will be available via auction to benefit the Moraine Park Foundation. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive scorecard clipboard courtesy of Moraine Park Technical College. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Marine Credit Union.

Saturday, July 20 - Fondy Flicks at the Field No. 2: A ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District.

Tuesday, July 30 - Medical Professionals Night: The community will offer a giant 'Thank You' to area medical professionals with a ticket special courtesy of SSM Health.

Wednesday, July 31 - Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night: The Dock Spiders will say "Thank You" to Season Ticket Holders for their passion and support throughout the season.

AUGUST

Friday, August 2 - Victor Scott Bobblehead Giveaway & Post-Game Fireworks: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Victor Scott bobblehead courtesy of Silica For Your Home. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by MICHELS Corporation.

Saturday, August 3 - Video Game Night: Grab your favorite controller and enjoy some video game fun!

Sunday, August 4 - Snapback Hat Giveaway & Post-Game Movie: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a stylish snapback hat featuring the 8-year logo presented by TDS. Plus, stick around after the game for our third movie of the season! Fondy Flicks at the Field is a ballpark movie series in partnership with the City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District.

Friday, August 9 - Weaver's Birthday Party & Post-Game Fireworks: The night will be all about celebrating our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area! Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Saturday, August 10 - Fan Appreciation Night: Join us as we show our appreciation with drawings and surprises for the final home game of the regular season.

Earlier this week, the Dock Spiders unveiled their season-long daily specials. They also are listed below in their entirety.

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

MONDAY: $5 Ticket Special presented by WFRV-TV Channel 5 - Enjoy $5 tickets with Channel 5 while supplies last, courtesy of WFRV-TV.

TUESDAY: Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesdays with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds at each Wednesday home game.

THURSDAY:Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and Sheboygan Sausage - Enjoy Sheboygan brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 each.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season! May 31 will be brought to you by Lamers Bus Lines, June 14 and June 28 by Destination Lake Winnebago Region, July 12 by LEB Insurance Group, July 19 by Marine Credit Union, August 2 by MICHELS Corporation, and August 9 by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

SATURDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

SUNDAY: Autograph Sundays presented by Kwik Trip - Stay after the game to collect autographs from Weaver and your favorite players.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

