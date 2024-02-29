Austin Crume Hired as Play-By-Play Announcer

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have announced Austin Crume as the team's play-by-play broadcaster for the 2024 season. Crume, who is currently a junior at The Ohio State University, will be on the air for all of the team's home broadcasts which will air on the Northwoods League TV Network.

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Crume is a Sports Business major at OSU. Crume is currently a play-by-play broadcaster for Ohio State's student radio, Scarlet and Gray Sports Radio, as well as Big10+. He has also spent some time working alongside Ohio State's baseball team as a student manager. Last summer, Crume was a broadcaster for the Asheboro Zookeepers of the Coastal Plain League.

"I wish it was summertime already," said Crume. "I am extremely thankful and humbled to be the broadcaster for the Bucks. I can't wait to bring entertainment to Bucks fans, while also being able to hone my craft and work towards my goals!"

"I wish it was summertime already," said Crume. "I am extremely thankful and humbled to be the broadcaster for the Bucks. I can't wait to bring entertainment to Bucks fans, while also being able to hone my craft and work towards my goals!"

