K-Wings Sign Michigan Forward Chase Pletzke

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that rookie forward Chase Pletzke has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Chase Pletzke comes from a great program," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He is a two-way player and his biggest strength is his speed."

Pletzke, 24, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 174-pound, Bay City, MI native who scored one goal with one assist in 30 games for the University of Michigan last season as the Wolverines reached the NCAA Frozen Four.

"I'm pumped to begin my first-year pro with a talented group and amazing coaching staff," Pletzke said. "I'm so fortunate to do it in Kalamazoo in front of the great fans at Wings Event Center."

The rookie also played four seasons at Miami University (2019-23), scoring 15 goals with nine assists and 36 penalty minutes in 100 games for the RedHawks, before transferring to Michigan as a graduate student. He was named Academic All-NCHC all four seasons at Miami and earned NCHC Rookie of the Week on Jan. 13, 2020.

Kalamazoo continues filling its roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings also look to set another Guinness World Record at the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

