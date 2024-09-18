Knight Monsters Add Veteran NHL Talent with Center Luke Adam

Center Luke Adam

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Center Luke Adam(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with center Luke Adam for the 2024-25 season.

Adam, 34, comes to Tahoe after spending the last eight years abroad. He played seven seasons in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from 2016-2023, and split time last year with HC Plzeņ in Czechia and HC Banska Bystrica in Slovakia. In that 2023-24 season, he played 28 games and totaled 15 points (5g 10a).

Adam also brings NHL pedigree as a second round pick (44th overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in 2008. He has played parts of four seasons with the Sabres and racked up 26 points (15g 11a) in 86 games. He also played four games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014.

At the AHL level, Adam has played with the Portland Pirates, Rochester Americans, Springfield Falcons, and the Hartford Wolf Pack. Through 342 AHL games, he scored 232 points (105g 127a). In 2010 with the Pirates, he was awarded the AHL Rookie of the Year award after a 62-point season and in 2014, he was named as an Alternate Captain of the Rochester Americans.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season:

Anthony Collins (F)

Blake Christensen (F)

Chris Dodero (F)

Brennan Kapcheck (D)

Nate Kallen (D)

Troy Loggins (F)

Logan Nelson (F)

Ryan Orgel (D)

Adam Robbins (F)

Jeff Solow (D)

Brandon Tabakin (D)

Eiljah Vilio (D)

Shane Bull (F)

Luke Adam (F)

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

