Bloomington Bison Release 2024-2025 Promotional Schedule

The Bloomington Bison unveiled their promotional schedule today for the 2023-24 season at Grossinger Motor Arena. The Bison kick off their home schedule with an Opening Night matchup against the Toledo Walleye on October 19. Information regarding on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced soon.

October 19 - Opening Night / Pre-Game Fan Fest / 309 Night

It's time to join the herd! The Bloomington Bison kick off their inaugural season against the Toledo Walleye.

Before all the action starts on the ice, enjoy a Pre-Game Fan Fest.

It will also be the first 309 night which includes $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

To top it all off, the Bloomington Bison will be giving away a Magnet Schedule.

October 20 - Kids Club Day

Today is all about the kids! Kids will get a voucher for a FREE hot dog, chips, and a soda.

Stick around after the game for a FREE postgame skate on the ice!

October 26 - Halloween Celebration

It's time to celebrate Halloween at Grossinger Motors Arena! Come in your best dressed costume for your chance to win a special prize. There will be a costume contest for fans 14 and under and one for 15 and up.

November 8 - Military Appreciation Night

The Bloomington Bison salutes those who have served in our nation's military.

Come out to watch your Bloomington Bison play in their FIRST EVER specialty jersey!

After the game, bid on one of the Bison's team jerseys LIVE!

November 16 - Country Night

Yee Haw! It's time to break out your cowboy boots and cowboy hat for Country Night at Grossinger Motors Arena!

Enjoy Beer and BBQ specials while you cheer on your Bloomington Bison.

November 17 - Sunday Family Fun Day

It's Sunday which means kids eat FREE! Kids will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, chips, and soda.

Stick around after the game for a FREE postgame skate on the ice!

November 22 - Fraternity/Sorority Night / 309 Night

Fraternities and sororities from local universities are encouraged to organize groups and attend the game together. Special pricing and group packages are available! There will be a special game presentation during the media timeouts or intermissions.

Enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

November 23 - Pop Culture Night

Potential appearance from a well-known celebrity!

November 24 - 309 Night

Enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

December 13 - It's An Elf Christmas

Join the Bison and celebrate Christmas early!

After the game, bid on one of the Bison's Christmas jerseys LIVE!

December 14 - Teddy Bear Toss

Join the Bison for their Teddy Bear Toss Night benefiting charity! Bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Bison score their first goal against the Toledo Walleye! All stuffed animals will be collected and donated.

December 20 - 309 Night

Enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

December 28 - Batman Night

Join the Bison for a bat-tastic night on Saturday, December 28th against the Kalamazoo Wings!

After the game, bid on one of the Bison's Batman jerseys LIVE!

December 29 - Sunday Family Fun Day

It's Sunday which means kids eat FREE! Kids will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, chips, and soda.

Stick around after the game for a FREE postgame skate on the ice!

January 3 - Teacher Appreciation Night / 309 Night

The Bison are proud to honor the amazing educators in the Bloomington-Normal area!

It's also 309 Night so enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

January 8 - Elvis Presley Night

Join the Bison to celebrate the King's Birthday on Wednesday, January 8th!

January 11- Star Wars Night

May the Force be with you! Celebrate Star Wars Night with the Bison.

After the game, bid on one of the Bison's Star Wars jerseys LIVE!

January 17 - College Night / 309 Night

Students from local universities are encouraged to organize groups and attend the game together. Special pricing and group packages are available! There will be a special game presentation during the media timeouts or intermissions.

Enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

January 18 - Wizard Night

Grab your wand for a magical night at Grossinger Motors Arena! Watch your Bloomington Bison take on the Utah Grizzlies for an unimaginable night!

January 19 - Sunday Family Fun Day

It's Sunday which means kids eat FREE! Kids will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, chips, and soda.

Stick around after the game for a FREE postgame skate on the ice!

January 24 - Love Our Farmers / 309 Night

Teaming up with our local FFA to provide an action packed night highlighting our local farming community.

It's also 309 Night so enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

February 15 - Hockey is for Lovers

Join the Bison with a special game presentation focused on Valentine's Day and potential giveaways!

The Bison will also be wearing specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off!

February 16 - Celebrate Abe Lincoln's Birthday

Grab you top hats, it's time to celebrate Abe Lincholn's birthday with the Bison!

Kids will also eat FREE!

February 21 - Faith and Family Night

Come out to Grossinger Motors Arena to celebrate Bloomington Bison hockey, family, faith and fellowship!

It's also All You Can Eat Night, so fans can enjoy unlimited hot dogs, chips and popcorn all FREE with a game ticket!

February 22 - New York Rangers Night

Join the Bloomington Bison as they celebrate their NHL affiliate, New York Rangers. There may be special guests from the organization that will be present!

March 5 - Education Day

Even the Fuel aren't too cool for school-- Join the Indy Fuel and Marian University on February 27 to celebrate Education Day! Students will receive a fun workbook that incorporates hockey education throughout the entire game during the coolest field trip ever!

*Fuel Season Ticket plan holders who can't play hooky from work will be able to exchange their tickets for any other available home game. Contact your Ticket Sales Representative for help!

March 7 - Hockey is for Everyone / 309 Night

Hockey is for EVERYONE!

Join the Bison for their Hockey is for Everyone Night to support diversity and inclusion in not only hockey, but the city of Bloomington.

It's also 309 Night so enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

March 8 - Made in America / First Responders Night

Join the Bison as we honor all of the First Responders in the community as they take on the Iowa Heartlanders.

Throughout the night, tributes will be made to first responders and emergency personnel for all their hard work and dedication to our community.

March 14 - Pi Day Game

Happy Pi Day! Celebrate Pi Day with the Bison with $3 domestic beer, $1 hot dogs, $4 craft beer, and $4 pies!

March 15 - St. Patrick's Day

Pinch me, I'm Irish! The Bison's St. Patrick's Day Celebration is on Saturday, March 15!

You can enjoy green beer along with watching the Bison in their Specialty jerseys!

After the game, bid on the Bison's specialty St. Patrick's Day jerseys LIVE!

March 16 - Sunday Family Fun Day

It's Sunday which means kids eat FREE! Kids will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, chips, and soda.

Stick around after the game for a FREE postgame skate on the ice!

March 21 - Pucks and Paws

It's going to be a paw-ty at Grossinger Motor Arena on Friday, March 21!

Bring your fur-baby to cheer on your Bison as they take on the Kalamazoo Wings!

March 28 - Hockey Fights Cancer

Join the Bison in hosting a night of recognition on Friday, March 28 for those who have battled and are currently battling cancer.

After the game, bid on the Bison's specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys LIVE!

April 4 - 309 Night

Enjoy $3 draft beer, soda, and hot dogs. $0 popcorn. $9 Specialty t-shirt.

April 5 - Fan Appreciation Night

The Bison wants to thank the best fans in the ECHL during the game on Saturday, March 5th.

To show appreciation to the best fans in the world, the Bison will be giving away a special bobblehead (while supplies last) to those with valid game tickets.

After the game, bid on one of the Bison's team jerseys LIVE!

April 6 - Sunday Family Fun Day

It's Sunday which means kids eat FREE! Kids will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, chips, and soda.

Stick around after the game for the last FREE postgame skate on the ice of the season!

